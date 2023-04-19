Fully Restored 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Flexes a Super Rare Option

While less desirable than some of the high-performance versions that hit the market in the 1960s, the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette is quite popular among classic car enthusiasts. The 1953 and 1955 versions are particularly sought-after nowadays.
The 1953 variant is attractive not only because it's a first-year Corvette, but also because production was relatively low, at only 300 units built. Granted, these cars are plagued with all sorts of fit-and-finish issues and come with a somewhat underpowered inline-six engine, but collectors still flock to public auction events to buy them.
The 1955 version is not quite as rare, at 700 units, but it's definitely scarce compared to the C1 Corvettes that followed. Moreover, it's the first 'Vette sold with a V8 engine, so they don't spend too much time on the classic car market once they become available. But that's not to say that all the other C1s built until 1962 are very common.
Sure, Chevrolet sold from 3,400 to as many as 14,500 units per year in the 1950s and early 1960s, but certain option combinations can turn any C1 into a rare gem. Take this 1960 example, for instance. While it may look like a run-of-the-mill roadster finished in the highly popular Roman Red, this Corvette hides a super rare option under the skin. I'm talking about the power convertible top, an option that was added to only 512 units in 1960. That's only five percent of total Corvette production for the year.
But that's not all. The fact that it was also ordered with power windows and a white hardtop narrows it down to one of only 56 cars ordered in this exact configuration. The math probably doesn't include the color, so it's safe to assume that notably fewer were also painted Roman Red. It's incredible how a couple of check marks on the options list can turn a somewhat familiar classic into a rare rig.
Currently in the "Horsepower Warehouse" collection, which includes tens of Corvettes from the 1950s and 1960s, this roadster is a fully restored gem that shines like new inside and out. I'm not a fan of the all-black interior, but it's not a bad combo considering the model year.
Being a 1960 version, this Corvette is obviously powered by a V8 engine, but the walkaround doesn't provide any specific info on it. We do know, however, that all 1960 Corvettes came with 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) small-block engines, starting with a base version rated at 230 horsepower. Chevrolet also offered 245- and 270-horsepower versions and a couple of fuel-injected options good for 275 or 315 horses.
The latter is obviously the most desirable, but I wouldn't mind driving a 230-horsepower version. That's more than enough for a car that tips the scales at under 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg). Hit the play button below to check it out.
