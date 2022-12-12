Rare 1955 Chevrolet Corvette in Harvest Gold Is a Museum-Grade Classic

With more than 250,000 units sold over the last decade, the Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most popular sports cars out there. But it wasn't always like that. In its early years, sales were so poor that Chevrolet briefly considered discontinuing the nameplate.
The Corvette arrived in 1953, when the American sports car market was still in its infancy. First-year production began in late June and only 300 cars were built by the end of 1953. Output grew to 3,640 examples in 1954, but sales were still far off GM's projections of nearly 10,000 units per year. The body's tendency to leak during rainstorms and the low output of the Blue Flame inline-six were to blame, according to potential buyers.
Chevrolet was almost ready to axe the Corvette, when Zora Arkus-Duntov stepped in and added a V8 engine and a three-speed manual transmission to the lineup in 1955. Even though sales dropped to 700 units that year, the move saved the nameplate, and the Corvette went on to become one of America's most legendary.
Come 2022, and these low-production years are among the most sought-after. First-year Corvettes fetch six-figure sums at public auctions, while 1955 examples are just as valuable when fitted with V8 engines. Add in a numbers-matching drivetrain, a comprehensive restoration, and a wild color, and you get a fabulous classic that will turn heads no matter the event. The Harvest Gold example you see here is one of those cars.
And this color makes it quite special because only 120 units were finished in this lovely hue that year. Granted, it's not the rarest 1955 'Vette you can buy today, but it's a museum-grade restoration that still has its numbers-matching V8 and Powerglide gearbox, and a long list of factory-correct components.
On top of that, this Corvette became the first car to cross the new Mario Cuomo Bridge in August 2017 with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo behind the steering wheel. It hasn't been driven much since then, though, with only 166 miles (267 km) recorded on the odometer since the restoration was completed.
Overhauled by Vette Dreams in Long Island, New York, the Corvette boasts a two-tone, yellow-and-green interior and a Dark Green soft top, just like it did when it left the assembly line. And I think it's the best color combo for the 1955 Corvette. Yes, it's even better than Roman Red with red/white upholstery.
If you fancy this rare and gorgeous drop-top, it's scheduled to go under the hammer at Mecum's Kissimmee 2023 event between January 4-15. There's no pricing estimate for the sports car, but Concours-ready examples are valued at more than $160,000. Will it go for more than $200,000?
