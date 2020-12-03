Numbers-Matching 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Looks Perfect for a Sunday Cruise

For the 1960 model year, Chevrolet made a few changes to the Corvette. Taillamps molded into the rear fenders as well as heavier but fewer grille teeth are two of them, along with the 1960-only color of Cascade Green.
Only 10,261 units of the open-top sports car were produced that year, and this fellow is one of the cleanest in existence today. Finished in red and white over a red upholstery for the interior, chassis number 00867S107766 also features a numbers-matching engine in the guise of a 283-cu in (4.6-liter) V8.
The small-block motor cranks out 230 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (406 Nm) of torque, and the combustion chambers are fed by a four-barrel carburetor rather than fuel injection. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the rear wheels by a four-speed manual rather than the earlier three-speed box, and the nasty stuff is channeled out by a stainless-steel exhaust system.
“The seller notes the presence of oil leaks,” and imperfections can also be found in the paintwork. A bit of wear in the cabin and a clock that loses two minutes per hour also need to be mentioned, but on the upside, the glass and brightwork are in excellent condition. Better still for this lovely ‘Vette, the chassis has been treated to New Hampshire Oil undercoating to prevent corrosion from salt, liquid de-icing, as well as winter driving conditions.
Currently located in Halifax, Massachusetts, the car is showing just over 40,000 miles (64,373 km), of which 35,000 (56,327 km) were added by the seller. The white-topped convertible is rocking a cue-ball shift knob for the four-on-the-floor box, a Wonder Bar radio, and good ol’ lap belts instead of three-point seat belts.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with five days of bidding left, this blast from the past is currently sitting at $48,750 after three bids. There's no estimate on this lot, but it’s not that hard to approximate how much a similar spec is worth these days. Mecum Auctions hammered two examples for $62,700 and $86,900, respectively, and the median sale figure for 2020 stands at $77,000.
