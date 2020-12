Low-Mileage 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Is Looking for a New and Caring Owner

Acquired 28 years ago by the seller, the convertible sports car was manufactured at the St. Louis plant in Missouri with the J-code base engine. The 350-ci (5.7-liter) V8 was good for 195 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (372 Nm) of torque when new, so don’t expect blistering performance in a straight line.The fuel lines, accessory drive belts, spark plugs and wires, battery, and radiator hoses were replaced last year, and the seller further notes a carburetor adjustment. A three-speed auto box sends the goodies to the rear wheels, which are wrapped in 225/70 Starfire Radial tires. The brake pads and rotors were reportedly replaced in the summer of 2019. A more recent service included chassis lubrication and vacuum modulator adjustment.Finished in red, chassis number 1Z67J4S403651 is rocking a black top and a black interior with a steering wheel that has seen better days and a horn that doesn’t work. The three-spoke steering wheel frames a 160-mph speedometer and a tachometer that redlines at 5,300 rpm. Even though it looks similar to the real deal, the Corvette -branded radio is an aftermarket unit that’s much obliged to play AM and FM through two speakers.Repainted under previous ownership, the fiberglass body shell is complemented by a chromed luggage rack and chromed side mirrors. The pop-up headlights work as intended, but the rear window of the soft-top roof has gotten a little cloudy from old age and exposure to sunlight.Listed on Bring a Trailer with seven days of bidding left, the C3 is currently sitting at $4,000 for the highest bid. Based on the amount of tender loving care this car needs, don’t expect the bidding to get too wild.