Low-Mileage 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Is Looking for a New and Caring Owner

C3s are some of the most affordable ‘Vettes out there thanks to the large production numbers, and if you look really well, you may also find a low-mileage example with plenty of promise. This 1974 model, for example, shows only 32,112 miles, of which 6k were added by the current owner.
Acquired 28 years ago by the seller, the convertible sports car was manufactured at the St. Louis plant in Missouri with the J-code base engine. The 350-ci (5.7-liter) V8 was good for 195 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (372 Nm) of torque when new, so don’t expect blistering performance in a straight line.
The fuel lines, accessory drive belts, spark plugs and wires, battery, and radiator hoses were replaced last year, and the seller further notes a carburetor adjustment. A three-speed auto box sends the goodies to the rear wheels, which are wrapped in 225/70 Starfire Radial tires. The brake pads and rotors were reportedly replaced in the summer of 2019. A more recent service included chassis lubrication and vacuum modulator adjustment.
Finished in red, chassis number 1Z67J4S403651 is rocking a black top and a black interior with a steering wheel that has seen better days and a horn that doesn’t work. The three-spoke steering wheel frames a 160-mph speedometer and a tachometer that redlines at 5,300 rpm. Even though it looks similar to the real deal, the Corvette-branded radio is an aftermarket unit that’s much obliged to play AM and FM through two speakers.
Repainted under previous ownership, the fiberglass body shell is complemented by a chromed luggage rack and chromed side mirrors. The pop-up headlights work as intended, but the rear window of the soft-top roof has gotten a little cloudy from old age and exposure to sunlight.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with seven days of bidding left, the C3 is currently sitting at $4,000 for the highest bid. Based on the amount of tender loving care this car needs, don’t expect the bidding to get too wild.
