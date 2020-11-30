Can’t use Your Yamaha in the Winter? Abarth Has the Perfect Alternative

2 Stolen 2020 Corvette Was Tracked Down by the Police with Help from OnStar

More on this:

Arctic White 2020 Chevy Corvette Coupe 1LT Z51 Heads to Auction at No Reserve

Remember that guy who listed his C8 for $2 million on Facebook Marketplace? In addition to private sellers, dealers are also marking up the Stingray like there’s no tomorrow because demand outstrips supply. 12 photos



Given these circumstances, you’re left with very few ways of getting the C8 without markup and relatively low miles.



250 miles are shown on the odometer, which means that maximum torque is electronically limited in lower gears. The mid-engine Corvette with the small-block LT2 motor does that in the first 500 miles of the break-in period, and the rev limit is also lowered to 4,500 instead of 6,500 rpm.



Finished in Arctic White over Adrenaline Red for the leather upholstery on the GT1 seats, this fellow here is also rocking eight-way power driver and passenger seats, Bright Red brake calipers, and the Z51 Performance Package. This option includes the NPP exhaust system which unlocks 5 more horsepower and 5 more pound-feet out of the V8 engine.



Rated at 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, this 1LT is the lowest trim level available. Running this specification through Chevrolet’s online configurator, we can also estimate how much this car used to cost new.



More to the point, $66,585 including destination charge as opposed to $59,995 excluding optional extras. Despite these figures, you can bet ten bucks that bidding will get pretty wild. No reserve on such a sought-after vehicle is the perfect recipe for ridiculous hammer prices that will only exacerbate the supply-and-demand problems of the Stingray.



As a brief refresher, the golden bowtie will build a total of 20,368 units for the 2020 model year, half of the original plan of at least 40,000 vehicles. Of those, 2,663 coupes are 1LTs like the If you’re thinking about ordering a 2021 model, you'll likely have to wait a lot for it. “We got tons of people lined up for 2022,” said Finch Chevrolet sales consultant Morgan Crosbie in a recent video. To make matters worse, “we have started to take deposits for the anniversary editions in 2023.”Given these circumstances, you’re left with very few ways of getting the C8 without markup and relatively low miles. Mecum Auctions , for example, has been tasked with hammering this lovely Stingray Coupe at no reserve.250 miles are shown on the odometer, which means that maximum torque is electronically limited in lower gears. The mid-engine Corvette with the small-block LT2 motor does that in the first 500 miles of the break-in period, and the rev limit is also lowered to 4,500 instead of 6,500 rpm.Finished in Arctic White over Adrenaline Red for the leather upholstery on the GT1 seats, this fellow here is also rocking eight-way power driver and passenger seats, Bright Red brake calipers, and the Z51 Performance Package. This option includes the NPP exhaust system which unlocks 5 more horsepower and 5 more pound-feet out of the V8 engine.Rated at 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, this 1LT is the lowest trim level available. Running this specification through Chevrolet’s online configurator, we can also estimate how much this car used to cost new.More to the point, $66,585 including destination charge as opposed to $59,995 excluding optional extras. Despite these figures, you can bet ten bucks that bidding will get pretty wild. No reserve on such a sought-after vehicle is the perfect recipe for ridiculous hammer prices that will only exacerbate the supply-and-demand problems of the Stingray.As a brief refresher, the golden bowtie will build a total of 20,368 units for the 2020 model year, half of the original plan of at least 40,000 vehicles. Of those, 2,663 coupes are 1LTs like the Corvette before your eyes.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.