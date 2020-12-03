Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay Coming to 2020 Silverado, Other GM Trucks

There’s no doubt wireless Android Auto and CarPlay are both very useful systems everybody would love to have in their cars. However, General Motors customers owning an older model received some pretty disappointing news this week in this regard.
Information that made the headlines a few days ago indicated General Motors had no intention to bring wireless Android Auto and CarPlay to older cars, despite the company offering such equipment as a standard option on 2021 models.
And yet, it looks like wireless Android Auto and CarPlay are both coming to a series of older GM models, including the 2020 Silverado, Blazer, and GMC Sierra, as per a report from GM Trucks. It’s all thanks to White Automotive & Media Services (WAMS), which is now in the process of developing this upgrade for select 2020 GM models.
In theory, this is mostly possible because the hardware required to run wireless Android Auto and CarPlay is already there on these cars, so WAMS would only unlock these capabilities with the help of a custom radio module. The installation is supposed to be as straightforward as possible, and if your truck doesn’t come with HD radio, you’re going to get this too.
And what’s more, upgrading the infotainment system with navigation will also be possible as part of the package, obviously at the right price.
At this point, the aforementioned source estimates the overall costs of the upgrade would be close to $800, and while this is somewhat pricey, it’s the easiest way to get wireless Android Auto and CarPlay in your older GM car without the need for an aftermarket head unit upgrade.
WAMS says the development of this new solution is currently in the final stages, so more information in this regard should be shared sooner rather than later, including the full pricing details for each compatible model that can get wireless Android Auto and CarPlay.
