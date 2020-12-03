All-Steel 1947 Hudson Super Six Is the Custom Pickup Few Know Exists

For a brief period in the first half of the last century (1909-1954), a now little-known car company going by the name of Hudson Motor Car was trying to fend off Detroit’s giants on their home turf. It then joined Nash-Kelvinator to become American Motors Corporation, an entity that was around for a while longer, until 1988. Never in its existence, though, did Hudson make a pickup truck like this one here.
Officially titled Hudson Super Six Terraplane, it combines the names of two of the models Hudson used to make and wraps them around a pickup truck body, the likes of which Australians have baptized utes.
We’ve seen such a contraption before, another Hudson pickup from 1947 that was selling back in June for close to $157k. That vehicle is still out there, waiting for a buyer on the lot of a dealer called MaxMotive, and it is now joined by this here blue example.
Sporting the signature look of cars made back in the late 1940s, with massive fenders, rounded, bulging and very long hood, and a very compact cabin, the Hudson is anything but an old-timer.
Under the hood of the ute sits a 383-ci (6.3-liter) engine of Chevrolet making, but tweaked by Michigan-based Bonefied Customs with the addition of things like aluminum heads and intake, electronic ignition, and a custom exhaust system. The 3-speed automatic is there to send its power to the staggered aluminum wheels (17 inches front, 20 inches rear).
Sporting a very vivid choice of colors and materials on the inside (a fresh mix of blue and white, offset by wood trim) and an oak/stainless floor in the bed, the ute is for sale for just $65,250. That’s less than half the price of the other Terraplane now in the garage’s portfolio, and this one comes with just 32 miles (51 km) on the odometer since build.
