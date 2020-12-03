All-Steel 1947 Hudson Super Six Is the Custom Pickup Few Know Exists

For a brief period in the first half of the last century (1909-1954), a now little-known car company going by the name of Hudson Motor Car was trying to fend off Detroit’s giants on their home turf. It then joined Nash-Kelvinator to become American Motors Corporation, an entity that was around for a while longer, until 1988. Never in its existence, though, did Hudson make a pickup truck like this one here.

10 photos