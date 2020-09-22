5 This Fully Updated 1973 Airstream Is the Perfect Home Away From Home

This 1947 Pickup Truck Was Found in the Desert, Has Actual Bullet Holes in It

Pickup trucks are cool, there’s no doubt about it, but a pickup truck that spent the last year in the New Mexico desert and has actual bullet holes in it is definitely something that catches everybody’s attention. 20 photos



The Back in 1942, Hudson launched its very first pickup truck based on the Hudson Super Six, and although this model was manufactured for just seven years until 1947, some of them are still around these days in a more or less terrible condition.The truck that you see here, for example, is a final-year Hudson pickup that was recently discovered in the New Mexico desert, and while some might consider it just a bucket of rust, it’s actually quite a gem that in the proper hands could end up costing a small fortune. For what it's worth, a custom 1947 Hudson truck was listed for sale not long ago for no less than $160,000.Not to mention that judging from the look of the truck, there’s a good chance it comes with a terrific story, as the holes that you can see on the doors are caused by actual bullets. We won’t even try to guess how they ended up on the doors (though that wouldn’t be too hard given it’s New Mexico we’re talking about here), so we’ll let you ask the owner for such details.As for the condition of the vehicle, there’s not much to say here, other than it comes without the grille and the tailgate, so if you plan to restore it, you should definitely have this in mind. Obviously, you’re going to need an engine as well and the interior is a mess, but the good news is that the truck does roll and steer, so theoretically, you should be able to take it home just fine on a trailer.This 1947 Hudson pickup truck obviously doesn’t come cheap, especially because not many of them are still around these days. Hudson is believed to have made a little over 2,100 such trucks, so it’s pretty clear this is a rare gem.The eBay seller expects to get around $5,000 for this desert find, and if you want to check it out in person, the truck is parked in New Mexico, close to the place where it was discovered.

