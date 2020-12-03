1958 Chevrolet Cameo Bursts Into Orange Flames, Is Hard to Miss

During its over a century-long existence, American carmaker Chevrolet had some interesting pickup truck families. We’ve been given the Advanced Design, the Task Force, the mighty C/K - and they were all so great that it makes us wonder how Ford, with its F-Series, manages to climb at the top of the sales charts year after year.
But the Blue Oval is only king of the new pickup truck market. When it comes to the collectors’ world, the love for Chevys is going through the roof. And we’ve seen plenty of proof of this as part of our Chevrolet Month special feature.
December is Celebration Month here on our website, and one small part of this special coverage has to do with pickup trucks. Naturally, no longer confined to a single make, we tried to speak about the other exciting vehicles out there, only to discover that, even if they exist, they are nowhere nearly as widespread as the bowties.
Given how there’s no way around them, we’ll probably feature Chevy pickups more than others this month as well. And today’s dose of old-school cool comes in the form of this here Cameo from the year 1958.
The truck sits on a lot of cars that will go under the hammer at the end of the week in Houston, Texas. Mecum is the house in charge of the sale and, even if it doesn’t give an estimate of how much it could fetch, a quick look at this build is enough for us to easily imagine a mid-to-high five-digit sum.
The truck is nearly impossible to miss if you come across it. It is wrapped in a very in-your-face color called Orange Burst and has equally orange flames on the bed inserts. Orange is spread inside as well, and not even the engine bay is left without it.
Speaking of which, there lies a 350-ci (5.7-liter) engine of unspecified power, linked to an automatic transmission and ready to take this pickup inside the garage of its new owner.
December is Celebration Month here on our website, and one small part of this special coverage has to do with pickup trucks. Naturally, no longer confined to a single make, we tried to speak about the other exciting vehicles out there, only to discover that, even if they exist, they are nowhere nearly as widespread as the bowties.
Given how there’s no way around them, we’ll probably feature Chevy pickups more than others this month as well. And today’s dose of old-school cool comes in the form of this here Cameo from the year 1958.
The truck sits on a lot of cars that will go under the hammer at the end of the week in Houston, Texas. Mecum is the house in charge of the sale and, even if it doesn’t give an estimate of how much it could fetch, a quick look at this build is enough for us to easily imagine a mid-to-high five-digit sum.
The truck is nearly impossible to miss if you come across it. It is wrapped in a very in-your-face color called Orange Burst and has equally orange flames on the bed inserts. Orange is spread inside as well, and not even the engine bay is left without it.
Speaking of which, there lies a 350-ci (5.7-liter) engine of unspecified power, linked to an automatic transmission and ready to take this pickup inside the garage of its new owner.