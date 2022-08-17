1959 Chevrolet Corvette XP-87 Is the World's First Stingray, Sounds Furious

More on this:

1 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Emerges After 52 Years, Unexpected Surprise Under the Hood

2 This Compilation of Rare and Legendary Chevrolet Corvettes Will Make Your Day

3 Sprinkled and Gold-Plated Black 1947/1959 Chevy Corvette Sparks Massive C1 Polemics

4 This 1959 Corvette Promod Demonstrates What Fast Means, Has Nothing Old on It

5 "Barn Find" 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie Rescued After 49 Years of Neglect