WAE Technologies Will Display Its Insanely Performant EVR Platform at E-Tech Europe Event

WAE Technologies will display its ultra high-performance EV platform for the first time outside the UK at the E-Tech Europe advanced electrification show. This is quite an impressive technology – let me tell you more about it.
After Fortescue acquired Williams Advanced Engineering in 2022, the company rebranded into WAE Technologies, specializing in bringing innovation and sustainability to various industries such as motorsport, marine, aerospace and defense, and more.
Regarding motorsport, WAE has already garnered some experience producing electrical systems for electric vehicle race series. For instance, it’s the sole battery supplier to the LMdH series.
The company will take part in the E-Tech Europe show with three of its electrification innovations. WAE will showcase the EVR ultra-high-performance EV platform, a brand-new Scalable Battery Module (SBM), and the prototype Triumph TE-1 e-motorcycle, which features the company's electric powertrain.
The EVR is designed to, as WAE describes, “accelerate the ambitions of hypercar manufacturers” – what it means is that it enables manufacturers, from start-ups to OEMs, to develop high-performance electric vehicles based on the innovative platform.
These electrified vehicles can range from track-only models, where more importance is placed on the power-to-weight ratio, to roadgoing models in the fixed-roof GT and the open-roof Targa architectures. The central tub is engineered to increase flexibility while incorporating advanced performance technologies such as active aerodynamics.
But let’s get to the exciting bit, the one you’re probably most curious about – I’m talking about power. The EVR features a state-of-the-art 85 kWh battery and a massive peak power of 1,650 kW – the platform enables a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration of under 2 seconds and an astonishing top speed of more than 400 kph (248 mph) with a vehicle mass of under 1,800 kg (about 3,970 lb).
Juicing the battery up is extremely fast – the EVR boasts fast-charging capabilities of less than 20 minutes. Furthermore, it allows for a range of over 450 km (279 miles). Both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive configurations are supported via the electric motor configurations.
EVR stands out with its flexibility and modularity – not only does WAE offer a unique product, but it goes even further by providing additional help to start-ups, OEMs, and Tier 1s.
Regarding start-ups, WAE offers a turnkey solution by delivering the entire vehicle, with exterior design support carried out by the customers or a WAE partner.
For OEMs, WAE can take care of the entire engineering and assembly of the rolling chassis and adapt it depending on the design and styling requirements. This way, the company significantly minimizes the time from development to market launch.
And lastly, for both OEMs and Tier 1s (direct suppliers for OEMs), WAE can integrate new products in its electric powertrain technology and further develop the rolling chassis with the company’s latest motor and battery technologies.
WAE estimates that it can deliver an EVR-based prototype within 12 months from the start of the project and a production vehicle in only 24 months. Moreover, the company is working to offer the option of an EVR-H fuel cell variant that delivers the same performance as its battery-electric variant, but uses green hydrogen instead.
You can check out the EVR in real-life at the E-Tech Europe show in Bologna, which will start tomorrow, April 19, and last until the 20th.
Regarding motorsport, WAE has already garnered some experience producing electrical systems for electric vehicle race series. For instance, it’s the sole battery supplier to the LMdH series.
The company will take part in the E-Tech Europe show with three of its electrification innovations. WAE will showcase the EVR ultra-high-performance EV platform, a brand-new Scalable Battery Module (SBM), and the prototype Triumph TE-1 e-motorcycle, which features the company's electric powertrain.
The EVR is designed to, as WAE describes, “accelerate the ambitions of hypercar manufacturers” – what it means is that it enables manufacturers, from start-ups to OEMs, to develop high-performance electric vehicles based on the innovative platform.
These electrified vehicles can range from track-only models, where more importance is placed on the power-to-weight ratio, to roadgoing models in the fixed-roof GT and the open-roof Targa architectures. The central tub is engineered to increase flexibility while incorporating advanced performance technologies such as active aerodynamics.
But let’s get to the exciting bit, the one you’re probably most curious about – I’m talking about power. The EVR features a state-of-the-art 85 kWh battery and a massive peak power of 1,650 kW – the platform enables a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration of under 2 seconds and an astonishing top speed of more than 400 kph (248 mph) with a vehicle mass of under 1,800 kg (about 3,970 lb).
Juicing the battery up is extremely fast – the EVR boasts fast-charging capabilities of less than 20 minutes. Furthermore, it allows for a range of over 450 km (279 miles). Both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive configurations are supported via the electric motor configurations.
EVR stands out with its flexibility and modularity – not only does WAE offer a unique product, but it goes even further by providing additional help to start-ups, OEMs, and Tier 1s.
Regarding start-ups, WAE offers a turnkey solution by delivering the entire vehicle, with exterior design support carried out by the customers or a WAE partner.
For OEMs, WAE can take care of the entire engineering and assembly of the rolling chassis and adapt it depending on the design and styling requirements. This way, the company significantly minimizes the time from development to market launch.
And lastly, for both OEMs and Tier 1s (direct suppliers for OEMs), WAE can integrate new products in its electric powertrain technology and further develop the rolling chassis with the company’s latest motor and battery technologies.
WAE estimates that it can deliver an EVR-based prototype within 12 months from the start of the project and a production vehicle in only 24 months. Moreover, the company is working to offer the option of an EVR-H fuel cell variant that delivers the same performance as its battery-electric variant, but uses green hydrogen instead.
You can check out the EVR in real-life at the E-Tech Europe show in Bologna, which will start tomorrow, April 19, and last until the 20th.