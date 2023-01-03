Williams Advanced Engineering Receives Fresh Rebranding, Becomes WAE Technologies

If you're into Formula 1, you surely know about Williams, the British motor racing team and constructor. In 2010, the late Sir Frank Williams founded William Advanced Engineering (WAE) as an offshoot of the F1 team. The company became renowned for its innovative electrification and high-performance battery systems projects. Last year, Fortescue acquired the business, and now it has revealed the all-new rebranding into WAE Technologies Limited.
Fortescue is an Australian iron ore company, and it's known as one of the world's lowest-cost producers. Its subsidiary, Fortescue Future Industries, is committed to producing green hydrogen, containing zero carbon, from 100 percent renewable sources. It's also responsible for the proposed decarbonization of the Fortescue parent company by 2030.
One of the steps necessary to reach this goal was the acquisition of WAE – the company's battery technology will prove critical in helping the heavy industry business achieve its ambition. For instance, Fortescue already requested WAE's support in developing and testing a Battery Powered (BEV) Demonstrator Vehicle based on a mining truck chassis. Nonetheless, the company will continue to service existing customers and provide new technology opportunities.
Williams Advanced Engineering emerged as a result of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited diversifying its operations. It has grown into a leading-edge technology company with about 600 employees and a growing portfolio of Tier 1 clients.
WAE is addressing a wide range of key areas with its technologies and believes it can bring innovation and sustainability to sectors such as Motorsport, Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Rail, Off-Highway, and Industrial and Product Design. For instance, WAE currently provides the electrical systems for almost all electric race series, such as Gen 3 Formula E, Extreme E, and others. It's also the sole battery supplier to the LMdH series. For the rail industry, it delivers turnkey programs and battery systems and supports the development of the groundbreaking Infinity Train project.
WAE has also delved into the automotive world. Back in 2017, it developed light-weighting and high-performance enhancements for a Singer 1990 Porsche 964. Moreover, the company collaborated with Jaguar to create the impressive C-X75 Hybrid supercar.
WAE's new focus is driving progress and combating climate change via advanced engineering and technology services. It seeks to become a significant player in the global green industrial transport equipment market. The rebranding and new corporate identity further highlight the company's historical turning point.
The name became the centerpiece of the new logo, and a modern typeface reflects a futuristic feel. The term "WAE" was decided through a license agreement as part of Williams F1 ownership – however, it's set to expire in 2023. Moving forward, WAE won't stand for anything, but it will still be pronounced as individual letters, not as a word.
