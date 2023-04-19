M5 Drags Redeye and 911 Battles ZL1, That's Domestic vs Import at Its Finest

What does an F90 BMW M5 and Porsche 911 Turbo S have in common with a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and a Chevy Camaro ZL1? Well, several feisty things to begin with!
For starters, the high-performance version of the ubiquitous BMW 5 Series executive limousine has the same iconic status as the other three. It has been crafted with love in Germany since 1984 and has already reached the F90 level where, for the very first time, it is not RWD but rather AWD. Another representative of the sporty ethos from the Old Continent is, for sure, the legendary Porsche 911.
This one also doesn't need an extensive introduction since it has been around for decades to inflame the dreams of sports car enthusiasts with visions of winding track and quarter-mile dragstrip glory. The latest iteration has reached the 992 series, and the 911 Turbo S is mostly chief among the numerous variants. As for the Dodge Challenger and Chevy Camaro, any automotive-focused 'toddler' living in America knows they are part of the incredible roster of pony and muscle cars, along with rivals like the Ford Mustang.
But what do these four have in common besides aiming to fulfill sporty desires? Well, they are also featured by the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube, for example. And the host is a big fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip and never misses a chance to check out the local brawls, including the domestic versus import variety.
Thus, his latest couple of video features (embedded below) show the sunny MRP (aka Thunder by the River), located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, as it makes full use of its NHRA-sanctioned quarter-mile dragstrip, which is part of the local facilities along with a nine-turn road course and a slightly lengthier motocross track. And the quick heroes are a black Porsche 911 Turbo S plus a silver Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the first video and a black BMW M5 plus a blue Dodge Challenger Redeye in the second one.
And we do not start lightly, as the 911 Turbo S and ZL1 go neck-in-neck past the Christmas tree and signal that it will be anyone's guess about who nails the victory. Then, slowly but steadily, the feisty 911 took charge and, in the end, snatched the crown with a 10.66s pass against its rival's 11.32s ET.
The second video below shows that the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was maybe a little blue about the previous loss but also ready to save face for the muscle car realm. And it sure was quick to teach the sporty AWD executive sedan a quarter-mile lesson as it lifted the nose, got off to a great start (something that Mopar aficionados know very well that it takes talent to achieve), and managed to post a nicely 'mirrored' victory with an 11.12s versus 11.21s result!
