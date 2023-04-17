1965 Chevrolet Corvette L78 Drag Races 1978 Camaro, It's Closer Than You Think

Muscle cars from the Malaise era get a lot of heat nowadays. And that's because they don't look as hot as their predecessors and, according to many, aren't actual muscle cars. But while that may be true to some extent, so ponies built in the late-to-mid-1970s aren't all that dull.
While the second-generation Ford Mustang is indeed a radical departure from its predecessor, the second-gen Chevrolet Camaro retained the looks it got before the oil crisis hit the automobile market. And while the said Mustang was rather anemic at 140 horsepower in range-topping V8 trim, the Camaro got closer to 200 horses. The Z28 is a particularly cool version of the second-gen Chevy, regardless of the model year.
In 1978, for instance, it came with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 rated at 185 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque. It might not sound like a lot compared to a golden-era muscle car, but we need to remember that Chevy was using net power figures in 1978 (versus gross numbers before 1971). All told, the gap is smaller than it seems on paper.
But you know what I like most about Malaise-Era muscle cars? The paint schemes! Yes, the Mustang King Cobra looks a bit too cheesy in certain colors, but the silver 1978 Camaro Z28 you see here is rather fetching thanks to the red and orange stripes that adorn the hood, rear spoiler, and wheel arches. Granted, they don't make it go faster, but they're one of a few cool features that were available then.
Speaking of speed, the Z28 could run the quarter-mile in about 16 seconds back in the day. That's at least two seconds slower than the average high-performance car from the golden era, but not bad overall. This specific Camaro, however, is notably quicker, thanks to a bunch of unassuming upgrades. How quick? Let's say it can give a 1965 Corvette L78 a good run for its money at the drag strip.
A one-year wonder that's also rare nowadays (only 1,542 units made), the L78 packs a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 good for 425 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of twist. Yup, that's as much oomph as the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI that Chrysler introduced for the 1966 model year. This drop-top is hotter than usual thanks to its optional side-exiting exhaust pipes, four-speed manual gearbox, and 4.56 rear gears.
It's the car I'd definitely put my money on in a drag race, but this quarter-mile duel isn't about purely stock muscle cars. You see, these oldtimers compete in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race (PSMCDR) series, which allows a long list of modifications under the hood. There's no info on what kind of upgrades these Chevy hide inside, but the Camaro is now almost as quick as its (theoretically) more powerful counterpart.
The Z28 actually won the first race, hitting the finish line in 14.21 seconds, almost a half-second quicker than the L78. On the other hand, the latter struggled to take off at the Christmas tree. The Corvette driver uses his big-block V8 and manual gearbox better during the second and third races, winning both with sub-14-second passes. But the Camaro was surprisingly close, stopping the clock at an impressive 13.97 clicks during the second encounter.
It's one of those "never judge a book by its cover" situations, so go ahead and watch the drama unfold in the video below. This footage was shot at the 28th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race event in 2022.
