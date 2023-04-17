2023 C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 Resets the 'World Record' and Breaks Into the Nines

As far as automakers are concerned, it seems they break down the American sports car market into a three-piece cake. That is not necessarily dreadful if it wasn't thinning out as of late.
Let us explain. So, apparently, the first layer is made out of affordable entries like hot hatches and nimble little automobiles like the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 twins. The second threshold comprises pony and muscle cars, including the 2024 Ford Mustang, the dying Chevy Camaro, or the transforming Dodge Charger and Challenger siblings. Plus, there are also some outsiders, like the 2023 Nissan Z or the Toyota GR Supra.
Next up comes the top, or the crème de la crème, aka the flagships. That is where the C8 Corvette resides now – primarily due to its fresh mid-engine layout, and that is especially valid for the 670-hp FPC Corvette Z06 hero as the novel eAWD Corvette E-Ray is still doing the rounds of automotive events before hitting the market with its first deliveries and retail quarter-mile dragstrip passes. Speaking of the latter, of course, everyone is currently enamored with the Z06 and its ability to display some low-ten-second glory without too much fuss.
Naturally, the C8 Corvette Z06 has been involved with many brawls that seek to establish it as a supercar killer – including the Ferrari variety. But that does not mean solo passes should be taken lightly, either. As it turns out, they, too, can be full of pleasant surprises. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example snatched from the eternal quest for 'new world record' glory.
Meet the Youtuber behind the 377ndacut channel, who probably thinks that he just hit the Z06 motherload as he caught a crimson 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 doing a bundle of solo runs at the seasonal Maryland International Raceway for the pleasure of everyone around it. As far as we can tell, the red Z06 comes from a dealership called Hendrick Chevrolet Buick GMC, and it still has plastic wrapping on the steering wheel – but also cookie cutters up-front and some nice slicks in the back.
Also, according to the quick interview before the attempts, the driver, Will Farmer, says this is not their first rodeo at the dragstrip! And, even better, they already hold the Corvette Z06 'world record' for the quarter mile, at 10.16s! Remember that these are their words, not ours, and it is rather hard to dispute or confirm these affirmations as the Corvette drag racing world is in constant flux, and people may not even be aware of what others are doing on the same day of racing.
Anyway, that was the bar; all set for resetting. And away they went from the 1:45 mark, with the first attempt of the day, which landed a potential new figure of 10.11s at 134 mph (216 kph). That was enough to reset the clock for the alleged world record, but no one really quits while they are on top, right? So, after some adjustments, the Z06 was back for more solo action later during the cool of the night, from the 3:50 mark. Well, 'he got it,' deliriously screamed the host as the electronic scoreboard finally showed the results – a juicy 9.986 ET at a trap speed of 135.5 mph (218 kph)!
