Corvette Z06 Takes Its Ferrari-Inspired V8 Seriously, Drags and Thrashes 812 Superfast

“This is for a track-focused driver that wants a really intense capable urgent car for the track and wants to go beat up on their competitors when they go to a track day.” This is Chevrolet’s mantra for their Z06 C8; that’s what the car was engineered to do – smack rivals on its home turf, the tarmac. Loyal to true American tradition, heritage isn’t an impediment when it comes down to a bare-knuckle fight over the quarter mile. The Z06 has no mercy for anyone, even if they’re a Ferrari.

13 photos Photo: YouTube/Drag Times