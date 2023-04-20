Dodge Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, Sadly Admits Defeat

The internal combustion-engined Challenger and Charger are going the way of the dodo after the 2023 model year. Stellantis will also gradually discontinue its HEMI engine family in favor of twin-turbo sixers, but alas, the Hurricane doesn't hold a candle to the sheer badassery of the 6.2-liter HEMI known as the Hellcat.

8 photos Photo: Sam CarLegion on YouTube