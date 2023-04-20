Euro Tuner Proves Camper Vans Don't Have To Look Bland With Spirited VW T6.1 Project

Camper vans have become more popular than ever over these past few years, and while certain enthusiasts would rather do the conversion work all by themselves and save a significant buck, others would always stick to an already finished vehicle. And it is the latter crowd that Irmscher is targeting with their latest project that builds on the previous generation Volkswagen Transporter.
Based on the VW T6.1, their build sends crossover-y vibes from certain angles. That is due to the large bulbar that protects the front bumper, black cladding on the lower parts of the body, and tubular side steps. The vehicle sports fender flares too, and it has an LED light bar that can turn night into day at the push of a button. The grille is new, and the pictured one sports a green look.
If you ask the German tuner what the highlight of this people carrier is, they will tell you the wheelset. That's because the alloys on the pictured T6.1 are new. Measuring 18 inches in diameter, they were wrapped in all-terrain tires that further enhance the vehicle's grip off the beaten bath. It would help if you did not confuse this VW T6.1 with a real off-roader because it's not, though it can venture farther into the unknown than a stock example.
On request, Irmscher can fit it with a pop-up roof tent. Enhancing the sleeping accommodations is the tuner's ‘i Box,’ which is said to take roughly 10 minutes to be installed or removed. Besides the bed function, this feature includes dishwashing and shower facilities and a cooking unit. Moreover, it offers different storage compartments and pockets, and the company behind it says it is “a great piece of furniture even without a vehicle.”
In the press release accompanying the pictures shared above, Irmscher hasn't said how much the ‘i Box’ costs. Scrolling through their website did not help either, as instead of the pricing, they say that it's only available in Germany. Various other accessories for the Volkswagen T6.1 can be found on the tuner's shelves, and each part can be ordered individually. Different iterations of the Transporter in their portfolio are the T5 and T6. The all-new T7 is in the making.
As a reminder, the T7 generation builds on the Volkswagen Group's ultra-versatile MQB Evo platform, which underpins the Audi A3, SEAT Leon, Skoda Octavia, Cupra Formentor, Volkswagen Golf 8, and other vehicles made under the German automotive giant's umbrella. Gasoline and diesel power are available for it and can also be ordered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The battery-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which entered production last summer, is based on the MEB construction and is available in different configurations.
