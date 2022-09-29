Volkswagen Transporter LT28 Westfalia Florida Is a True Space Genius, Packs Everything

The Volkswagen LT28 Westfalia Florida was one of the best thought-out camper vans out there. Although the LT28 van was sold worldwide, these are rare gems in the United States, where very few were imported.
We’ve seen the Westfalia genius in countless camper vans, the Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia and the Type 2 Westfalia being among the most common. But the Volkswagen LT28 Westfalia Florida is in a league of its own, packing all the amenities expected in much larger motorhomes, although it’s barely longer than a Vanagon. Its fixed top provides ample room for people to stand inside the camper, and every cubic inch of space is used creatively.
The Volkswagen LT is a heavy-duty van, and the first generation was used almost everywhere in the world as a dependable workhorse. Thanks to its ubiquity, the parts are readily available. There’s also an extensive accessory industry to supply almost anything you might need. This 1989 example is said to have spent time in Belgium before being acquired by the seller in November 2021 and imported to the U.S.
The van was refinished in its original shade of white (fun fact: the Westfalia Florida was only available in this color) in December 2020. Additional equipment includes a roof rack, a receiver hitch, a Thule bike rack, and a rear-mounted ladder. Everything is original and still in working order if you have any doubts. The cabin packs a whole world, certainly a lot more than your average Vanagon Westfalia.
Besides the usual flat-folding bench and kitchenette, the Westfalia Florida offers a full bathroom, storage cabinets, and an overhead pull-out double bed. The two rows of bench seating fold into a bed. Still, they can also be arranged around the table to form a dining area or placed to face forward, like in a regular people carrier.
Like in bigger motorhomes, there are tanks for fresh and grey water, an external propane tank, as well as a stationary heater, and a water heater. The electrical power can be supplied via the shore connection or from the deep-cycle battery that was recently replaced. Remember that this is a European model, so everything is set to work on the 220-volt grid. The bathroom comes packed with a shower, a sink, and a Thetford portable toilet.
The Volkswagen Transporter LT28 relies on a 2.4-liter inline-six turbodiesel engine which delivered 102 horsepower when it was new. The power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed transaxle. Work performed in preparation for the sale reportedly included replacing the timing belt and changing the oil for the engine and transaxle. The camper sells on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $8,000.
