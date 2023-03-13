Driven: 2023 Volkswagen Multivan T7 – Missed You

We can all agree that the world is full of injustice, but to experience that even in this pure and innocent automotive realm... hmmm. I'm tired of hearing that the French invented the MPV. No, sir, it was invented in the U.S. Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan arrived in 1983 as 1984 model years, so the Renault Espace, launched in 1984, can wait in line.

55 photos Photo: Florin Profir/autoevolution