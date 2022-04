Ford Transit Custom, Mercedes Vito, VW Transporter Engage in Van Tug of War

TDI

“The what?” Think of the Custom as the mid-size Transit, slotted just above the Connect. This box on wheels can be spruced up in grand fashion if you’re prepared to pony up a lot of money. The MS-RT in the featured clip, for example, starts at £57,000 or $74,550 at current exchange rates.It’s borderline insane to think that some people would buy this model over a Ranger Raptor, but nevertheless, the UK is van country. Tipping the scales at 2,236 kilograms (4,930 pounds) and gifted with a towing capacity of 1,850 kilograms (4,079 pounds), the Transit Custom MS-RT is rocking a 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel with 415 Nm (306 pound-feet) of torque.Fitted with sporty tires and 18-inch alloys, the spruced-up van somehow betters the Mercedes-Benz Vito in a good ol’ tug of war even though the German challenger is fitted with normal tires and 16-inch wheels. This particular example of the breed makes do with 330 Nm (243 pound-feet), and the six-speed manual doesn’t help either against Ford’s auto tranny.The final opponent comes in the guise of a kitted-out Volkswagen Transporter with the 2.0-literfour-cylinder turbo diesel. Rated at 450 Nm (332 pound-feet), this version boasts a dual-clutch gearbox and a towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms (5,512 pounds). The question is, can it hold its own against the Transit Connect MS-RT? Unfortunately for VeeDub enthusiasts, that’s a big fat no even though it's slightly torquier than the Ford. In second gear, manual mode, and with the traction control turned off, the Ford wins it.