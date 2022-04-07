Ford Transit Custom, Mercedes Vito, VW Transporter Engage in Van Tug of War

The United States of America used to be crazy about vans, but on the other hand, the Transit is an institution in the UK. No fewer than 355,380 vans were registered last year alone, and the best-selling model in the passenger and commercial segments was the Transit Custom.
“The what?” Think of the Custom as the mid-size Transit, slotted just above the Connect. This box on wheels can be spruced up in grand fashion if you’re prepared to pony up a lot of money. The MS-RT in the featured clip, for example, starts at £57,000 or $74,550 at current exchange rates.
It’s borderline insane to think that some people would buy this model over a Ranger Raptor, but nevertheless, the UK is van country. Tipping the scales at 2,236 kilograms (4,930 pounds) and gifted with a towing capacity of 1,850 kilograms (4,079 pounds), the Transit Custom MS-RT is rocking a 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel with 415 Nm (306 pound-feet) of torque.
Fitted with sporty tires and 18-inch alloys, the spruced-up van somehow betters the Mercedes-Benz Vito in a good ol’ tug of war even though the German challenger is fitted with normal tires and 16-inch wheels. This particular example of the breed makes do with 330 Nm (243 pound-feet), and the six-speed manual doesn’t help either against Ford’s auto tranny.
The final opponent comes in the guise of a kitted-out Volkswagen Transporter with the 2.0-liter TDI four-cylinder turbo diesel. Rated at 450 Nm (332 pound-feet), this version boasts a dual-clutch gearbox and a towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms (5,512 pounds). The question is, can it hold its own against the Transit Connect MS-RT? Unfortunately for VeeDub enthusiasts, that’s a big fat no even though it's slightly torquier than the Ford. In second gear, manual mode, and with the traction control turned off, the Ford wins it.
