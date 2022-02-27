Bilbo's Removable Pods Turn the VW T6.1 Into One Versatile, Multi-Purpose Campervan

The entire Bilbo’s campervan concept relies on modularity, with the company cleverly designing multiple modules called pods. They can be used any way you want to, allowing you to control the internal space of the vehicle. These pods fit in the rear of the campervan and you can arrange, add, and remove them as you please, according to your needs. Several configurations are available, helping you turn the T6.1 into a multi-purpose van.
Bilbo’s calls this model the Space, and it looks a bit different than what you’re used to seeing with most VW campervans. One of its distinctive features is the fact that it comes with an Easylift side elevating roof instead of the most popular front and rear-popping ones, maximizing standing height along the length of the vehicle.
The roof is weather-proof and comes with two zipped mosquito screens both in the front and back as well as large windows on the sides. Customers can also opt for roof beds, increasing the sleeping capacity to four people. Two passengers can sleep above and the other two inside the campervan. The Space comes with a seating capacity of four people.
Another distinctive feature of the campervan is its internal layout. Bilbo’s chose to have the sleeping area placed in the front and the kitchen in the rear, although most of the time, it's the other way around.
Moving on toward the front of the vehicle, there are other shorter storage pods, including one that holds a 14-L fridge box. All of them can be removed if you need more space to use the vehicle for carrying items.
When it comes to dining possibilities inside the vehicle, the Space comes with a sliding and removable table, which is stored in one of the kitchen pods. You can use it to create a small dining area between the front and rear seats, by attaching it to the sidewall. There’s also the option to fix it to the rear kitchen pod and use it as an external table.
Bilbo’s offers swiveling front cab seats as optional and the rear seats combine with the pods, creating a comfy sleeping area. They turn into two 186 x 60 cm (73 x 24”) single beds, and, as we’ve already mentioned, two more people can sleep in the roof beds.
As standard, the Space is based on a short-wheelbase VW (193”/490 cm), but there’s also the option to go with a long wheelbase. Bilbo’s offers three Diesel engine sizes as well as manual, DSG automatic, and 4Motion 4x4 transmission in different combinations.
There’s no pricing listed on the Bilbo’s website but you can book a test drive or contact the manufacturer for more information on the availability of the campervan and any other aspects.
