Bilbo's Removable Pods Turn the VW T6.1 Into One Versatile, Multi-Purpose Campervan
U.K.-based manufacturer Bilbo’s shows us another kind of campervan layout for the VW Transporter T6.1, one that makes it a more versatile vehicle ready for both outdoor adventures and hauling around groceries.

27 Feb 2022, 14:00 UTC ·
The entire Bilbo’s campervan concept relies on modularity, with the company cleverly designing multiple modules called pods. They can be used any way you want to, allowing you to control the internal space of the vehicle. These pods fit in the rear of the campervan and you can arrange, add, and remove them as you please, according to your needs. Several configurations are available, helping you turn the T6.1 into a multi-purpose van.

Bilbo’s calls this model the Space, and it looks a bit different than what you’re used to seeing with most VW campervans. One of its distinctive features is the fact that it comes with an Easylift side elevating roof instead of the most popular front and rear-popping ones, maximizing standing height along the length of the vehicle.

The roof is weather-proof and comes with two zipped mosquito screens both in the front and back as well as large windows on the sides. Customers can also opt for roof beds, increasing the sleeping capacity to four people. Two passengers can sleep above and the other two inside the campervan. The Space comes with a seating capacity of four people.

Another distinctive feature of the campervan is its internal layout. Bilbo’s chose to have the sleeping area placed in the front and the kitchen in the rear, although most of the time, it's the other way around.

As for the available pods for the Space, the manufacturer offers two kitchen pods with internal shelf storage. The one placed on the driver’s side comes with a faucet connected to two 12-L water containers, and the included portable, single-burner gas stove. On the other side, you’ve got another kitchen pod that comes with a built-in microwave and a countertop. Both pods come with shelf storage and the latter also gives you the option to store a portable toilet.

Moving on toward the front of the vehicle, there are other shorter storage pods, including one that holds a 14-L fridge box. All of them can be removed if you need more space to use the vehicle for carrying items.

When it comes to dining possibilities inside the vehicle, the Space comes with a sliding and removable table, which is stored in one of the kitchen pods. You can use it to create a small dining area between the front and rear seats, by attaching it to the sidewall. There’s also the option to fix it to the rear kitchen pod and use it as an external table.

Bilbo’s offers swiveling front cab seats as optional and the rear seats combine with the pods, creating a comfy sleeping area. They turn into two 186 x 60 cm (73 x 24”) single beds, and, as we’ve already mentioned, two more people can sleep in the roof beds.

The Space is fitted with a 12V system and 240V mains hook up. As standard, it comes with two 12V sockets and two 240V sockets (you need 240V to use the microwave). An 80 Ah secondary battery powers the 12V system, with the battery charging while driving or when it is powered into a mains hook up. It is used for the fridge and the included dimmable LED lighting.

As standard, the Space is based on a short-wheelbase VW (193”/490 cm), but there’s also the option to go with a long wheelbase. Bilbo’s offers three Diesel engine sizes as well as manual, DSG automatic, and 4Motion 4x4 transmission in different combinations.

There’s no pricing listed on the Bilbo’s website but you can book a test drive or contact the manufacturer for more information on the availability of the campervan and any other aspects.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

