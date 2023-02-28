VW California Campervan Gets a Spring Upgrade for the UK, With the £68K Surf Trim

Spring is already here, and with it, the camping season is open (in countries with seasons that involve winter-time heating, at least). Volkswagen is an early bird and launched its Transporter 6.1 California Surf, a fourth trim level in the campervan family for the UK market.
With prices starting at £68,234 / $82.5K (Retail Recommended Price, VAT included), the new variant is just four grand below the tier-one Ocean trim but seven thousand more than the next (in descending order) offer, the California Beach Tour. For proper reference, note that the base model's (Beach Camper) price list opens at £60,398 ($73K).
The new entry includes all the bare necessities for camping trips with the family, meaning two adults and two children have a place to sit, eat, and sleep “easily and comfortably” (manufacturer’s claim) in the pricey VW van.
Stepping up from the low-end Beach variants, the Surf trim features a two-burner gas hob and a stainless steel sink with a removable washing-up bowl. The accommodation upgrades are included in the standard price; the same goes for the heated front seats.
The van is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel, which delivers 150 PS (148 hp) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) of torque. That score should prove enough to pull along a 2.5-ton trailer (the maximum admissible towing capacity for all vehicles in the 6.1 California range).
The engine has a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG) linked to the front wheels (only the ultimate-spec California Ocean can be optioned with the 19hp/ 1999 PS powerplant and four-wheel drive). While it’s not the top-end performance version, it offers a good mix of strength and fuel economy - 35.3 mpg combined. That’s 8 liters/100 km. The fuel consumption is expressed in imperial units, so one gallon is 4.54 liters).
The VW Transporter 6.1 campers put up minimal wind resistance (for this type of vehicle, obviously) thanks to its 1,99-meter height (78.3 inches). Even so, the driver receives the Crosswind Assist feature – again, standard on any California VW. In short, at speeds exceeding 50 mph (80 kph), the brakes engage automatically if the wind blows too hard from the side.
Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Lane Assist, Driver Steer Recommendation, and Trailer Assist make camping safer – and more enjoyable for the designated driver. With the latter function, the driver is notified of proximity obstacles regardless of whether the camper is towing a trailer behind it, thanks to an array of front and rear parking sensors.
