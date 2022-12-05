Survivor Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Wants To Prove It's Still a Great Camper

For many campervan lovers, driving a Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia is still an experience to match. The third-generation Type 2 was the last rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive van from Volkswagen, and it’s still highly respected in the camping community.
Although Volkswagen marketed the Vanagon as a sporty, fun-to-drive van, it had a weak engine that spoiled all the fun. The van that drove like a wagon (hence the Vanagon name) was seriously challenged in the power department, with no engine option exceeding the 100-horsepower mark. Most of them topped even lower, with this 1982 example selling on Bring a Trailer delivering 67 horsepower from its 2.0-liter flat-four engine.
As you can see, there weren’t many things this Bus could overtake unless stopped on the side of the road, and the situation has not improved with age. Wise men swap the Volkswagen engine for a much more powerful Subaru powerplant and call it a day. This makes for a very competent campervan that you can drive on a highway without being ashamed. Nevertheless, some prefer to keep it original, which is also the case with this Westy.
The van is said to have been parked for around 20 years before the current owner acquired it. Of course, after the purchase, the van needed some work to make it roadworthy again. As such, the tires, fuel pump, and primary clutch cylinder were replaced. The seller notes some body panels painted in a mismatching blue, but other than that, everything is original on this Vanagon. The pop-up roof works as it should, and the tent looks great.
The rear compartment features the usual Westfalia equipment, with a rear bench that folds flat into a bed and a fully equipped kitchenette. Everything works, including the refrigerator and the dual-burner stove. A fold-out table extends to form a dining area or a working desk. This marvelous Vanagon is listed on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $8,982 at the time of writing. A nice bonus is that the seller has no reserve on the Westy, so it goes to the highest bidder at the end of the auction.
