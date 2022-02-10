Volkswagen’s ‘Mobile Home in a Box’ Is a Modular Camping Solution for Avid Travelers

Volkswagen has unveiled a range of mini-mobile camping units, which include a kitchen area, bed, water supply and sufficient storage space for most avid travelers. The so-called ‘mobile home in a box’ can fit into existing luggage compartments and can be deployed literally in seconds, both the kitchen and the bed. The latter unfolds in a single movement.
According to VW Commercial Vehicles, demand for camping equipment has gone up in the past year, with lots of Brits feeling hampered by the pandemic – a trend that is expected to continue, with 52% of people saying they intend to spend their holidays in the UK this year.
Anyway, let’s talk about the gear, specifically the range-topping BusBox, which is compatible with the VW Caravelle T5/T6/T6.1, and it comes with a bed, mattress, kitchen area (space for a two-burner stove), extendable storage area and the water supply, as previously stated. As for the price, it’s £3,340 ($4,500).
Now, in the Caravelle and California Beach Tour models, the BusBox is available without a mattress, which is why it also costs less at £2,555 ($3,460). Meanwhile, the so-called KombiBox, which is available for the Caddy, comes with a bed, kitchen area, water supply and cargo space, all for £2,760 ($3,740). You can also get a folding mattress as a standalone accessory, priced at £495 ($670).
Such products are simply the latest in a long line of camping options available through VW Commercial Vehicles, for models ranging from the compact Caddy to the iconic California or the flagship Grand California.
“Our new camping accessory range makes travel more convenient for customers by combining all travel essentials, from utilities to water supply, in a smartly designed, comfortable, and compact space. Developing accessories that make our customers’ lives easier is a high priority at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which is why our one-stop-shop mobile home in a box is a great solution for those planning a camping holiday,” said VW Commercial Vehicles exec, James Allitt.
