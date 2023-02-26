autoevolution

This Van Is a Complete and Functional One-Man-Build That Works as a Minimalist Tiny Home

Not all tiny homes are born equal, as they come in all shapes, sizes, levels of equipment, and amenities built into their design. The one in question here stands out as a great option for the modern nomad with no concern about how spacious a mobile home is.
The entire build is the work of one man by the name of Kyle Kennedy, who decided a constant change of scenery is an important aspect of everyday life. Over the course of seven months, he transformed a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter two-panel van into a cramped yet cozy home on wheels.

The aptly named Mattie-Bear, due to both its matte blue color and an unlucky encounter with a bear, looks unassuming, except for the 600W solar panel array that powers its amenities. Everything else about it just says run-of-the-mill utilitarian van.

On the interior, however, nothing is purely utilitarian, with a lot of thought put into the overall aesthetic. As soon as you step inside this van, you are greeted by stylistic choices that would not look out of place in any modern home.

The lighting situation is very mood-setting, with a diffused glow coming from ceiling-mounted LEDs hidden behind hexagonal covers. This is a common choice in both architecture, and I could not tell you why, but the fact that they have the look of a honeycomb gives a comforting feeling.

Mercedes Sprinter Camper Van Hexagonal Lights
Photo: Youtube / Tiny Home Tours
The kitchen has been built with the same modern home feeling in mind, as it sits right behind the large window of the sliding door. This choice results in what can be a superb view of the surrounding nature, of course, depending on where the van is parked.

Granted, that should not be a concern, as Mattie-Bear has off-grid capabilities. This comes courtesy of both the solar array as well as a rather modest 25-gallon (95-liter) water tank, which means much attention has to be paid to not wasting resources.

But every good thing must have a downside, and so does this kitchen, which despite being functional, makes wardrobes feel roomy. The equipment is kind of lackluster, consisting of a butcher block that hides a small fridge as well as a cabinet and a two-burner induction cooktop.

The sink had to be mounted on the opposite side, adjacent to the bed, as there was no other place where it could fit. So, creativity was needed to make this particular choice easy on the eye. Another butcher block serves as the countertop for it, and the wall is decorated with a gold-accented white backsplash sporting a hexagonal design. This complements the gold-accented black sink well, albeit a bit unimaginatively.

Mercedes Sprinter Camper Van
Photo: Youtube / Tiny Home Tours
Completing the entire feng shui of this area are, of course, the many cabinets. They are placed high up on the wall, touching the ceiling and making the inside of this van look even more cramped. But they do serve their purpose, and that is what matters in such a build.

This is also where the bed is situated, as a standalone area designated as a bedroom was not an option. It consists of a double-purpose frame, which, apart from being a frame for the mattress, also doubles as a storage compartment, accessible through the double doors at the back of the van.

This large storage compartment is where most of the magic happens. By that, I mean where the bits of kit that make this mobile home function are kept. This houses everything from the batteries to a 3000W inverter and the water supply setup, which includes a heater and 12V water pump.

Moving on to the bathroom, it would be an overstatement to say it is situated toward the front of the van. One only has to walk forward about one step to find it, as it is adjacent to the kitchen sink. To compensate for the unfortunate situation, however, it is again well decorated.

Mercedes Sprinter Camper Van Shower
Photo: Youtube / Tiny Home Tours
The walls look like they are made of marble and give a rather high-end feeling despite being just covered in peel-and-stick vinyl flooring. Inside, there is a rain shower, complemented by a normal shower head and the much-needed composting toilet, the only option that could fit into this build.

The next stop is the driver’s compartment, which in keeping with the entire minimalist theme, is not separated from the rest of the van either. Everything flows continuously into the next element, making for a very unified, if not cramped, tiny home.

Everything places emphasis on pure necessity. Nothing out of place found its way into this van conversion. So this might not be suited to the needs or preferences of most people, but it does have a niche. It appeals to those people who don’t feel the need to be surrounded by gizmos, gadgets, and worldly possessions and also to those that just want to live a simple life while constantly exploring new places.

Video thumbnail
