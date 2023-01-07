This Craftsman Nailed His First-Time DIY Conversion With a Well-Equipped Sprinter Camper

Patrick, the host of the New Jersey Outdoor Adventures YouTube channel, helps bring to light fantastic camper build of all kinds. This time, he met with Darryl, who transformed a 2017 Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 into a camper van. The 4x4 version is especially sought-after by van lifers, but you should expect to pay significantly more for this option.Here's the reason behind the build: Darryl's wife has a "mobility issue," so they needed a capable vehicle that could be driven to spots with challenging access, such as beaches. Furthermore, the two are avid tandem cyclists, so they needed space to store their bikes.I'll start with the interior – the van follows a typically used layout for campers: the kitchen, followed by a central bathroom, and the bed housed toward the rear. Darryl went for a modern, white aesthetic complemented by wooden details.The kitchen features a decently sized refrigerator, two beautiful wooden countertops, and a 15-inch (38-centimeter) deep sink. They're surrounded by many storage spaces, both above and below. One of the best parts about this van is that it's very configurable. That's why all utilities, such as the stovetop or microwave, are detachable and are stored separately.

The smaller countertop is on the side of the door. It's strategically placed so Darry and his wife can prepare food while taking in the surrounding views. A detachable table can also be used while sitting in the driver or passenger swivel seats.



Next up, let me tell you about the bathroom. The area is relatively small, just enough to care for your daily hygienic needs. There, you'll find a cassette toilet, shower valves, and a stainless-steel pan under the teak flooring, which drains the water. The space also doubles as a closet the couple uses to store their clothes.