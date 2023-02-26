Disney Speedstorm: Here's Everything We Know So Far

In the land of video games, the publisher with the best kart racer is king! Just go ask Nintendo with their Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold more than 52 million units. It isn't just a cash cow; it's an entire golden egg-laying herd. While Nintendo's game still costs $60, Gameloft's upcoming Disney Speedstorm will be a F2P (free-to-play) title. There's a good reason they went with that business model instead of the classic $60-$70 one, and that reason's name is Fortnite.

