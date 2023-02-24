Adora Is the Bee's Knees of European Mobile Living and Won't Cost You All Your Honey

There are countless RV and travel trailer manufacturers in the world. From American to Australian, German, and everywhere in between. But this next one is a Slovenian crew dubbed Adria. Mind you, they've been around since 1965, so get ready to witness their experience.
Today, we'll be talking about a travel trailer from Adria Mobil. I've covered them before because of the work they bring to the RV table, but this time around, it's the Adora's turn. Don't worry; if you've never heard of this ravishing mobile home, the next few minutes should be fulfilling, to say the least. The Adora is also considered Adria's best-selling travel trailer, or as they're called over in Europe, caravan. Well, as I explored this puppy, I understood why it carries the title of "best-selling," and by the time we're done here, you will too.
Now, what attracted me to this rolling cave was the way it focused on a life where the line between indoors and outdoors is blurred. What am I talking about here? Primarily the windows seen on the unit and that beautiful and sweeping stargazer roof. The windows bulge outward from the unit's wall and offer a view of the world unobscured by human design. The large forward window follows the same principle.
But it's that moon roof splitting the ceiling and revealing the night or day sky that really gets me excited. Think about hanging out inside after the temperature drops and looking at the night sky with a loved one. Connect the sparking dots into their respective zodiacs or create your own artwork. That alone is a feature I'd love to have in a camper, no matter its size.
Since we're already inside the Adora, let's keep going and see what it has to offer. Take a quick stroll through the image gallery, and as you do, take note of a few things. We can see some of the exposed panels of the wall construction, but, it fits perfectly into the overall design. Adria also highlights some areas with recessed LED lighting, all in the name of functionality. Working our way down from the roof, you'll encounter so much storage that you may feel like you're on a flight out of the country. There's room for clothing, utensils, foodstuffs, books, you name it. At ground level, more spaces to hide goods are available.
firmly planted on the ground, you'll also start to interact with features like a galley with a flush countertop, an entertainment center, take a relaxing shower, or have a seat at the U-shaped dinette and wait for dinner. The dinette is a modular one, so come nighttime, two people will be able to rest their bones. This space is also the one that sits under the moon roof, but a couple of floorplans place the bedroom under this feature.
Aside from the large dinette living room, the rest of the units are filled with the things you need to live cleanly, comfortably, and with full bellies. Gallies typically include a three-burner flush countertop, sink, and fridge, but because of their placement in the enclosure, you can cook while people mingle around you. As for the bathroom, it all depends on your needs. Some options include a simple wet bath, while others include spaces with separate and residential-sized features.
Now, how many people can I fit in an Adora? Well, this depends on a few things, like budget, the size of your family, and the vehicle you own. On average, four guests can fit in these travel trailers, but some can accommodate up to seven. If you bring a sleeping bag or two and folks don't mind sleeping on the floor, that number can easily climb.
While I imagined myself owning and living in an Adora, something odd happened; I felt at home. It may be the simple yet elegant styling of features and spaces, or it could be that warm LED lighting. Maybe it was the spacious bathroom. Actually, I think it was all that and then some, but mostly that moon roof.
capable as the interior. There's a large forward storage trunk, access to systems via side hatches, and optional roof racks. Couple that with a sleek aerodynamic, lightweight shell and app control, and you're looking at the Adora. With the app, you can track water and battery levels and even tamper with entertainment options and lighting.
So, how much can you expect to pay for one of these puppies? It mostly depends on the selected floorplan and the features found inside. But, your average Adora sits somewhere around the €35,000 (€37,000 at current exchange rates) range. Honestly, that's enough to have me traveling to Europe and picking one up ASAP.
That sounds like an excellent idea, but it helps to consider a few things. The first is that European units aren't built by the same rules as American units, so you're a bit out of luck there. Yet, there are some dealers in the U.S. that have Adria units. Take the time to look around and weigh your options.
My only question remains when American RV and camper manufacturers will step up their game because this thing looks just right for modern times and humans.
