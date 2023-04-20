Trio of 1969 Dodge Super Bees Left To Rot in a Field Begs for Total Restoration

Introduced in 1968 as a low-priced muscle car based on the Coronet two-door coupe, the Dodge Super Bee soldiered on for only four years on the market. Moved into the Charger lineup for 1970, the nameplate was discontinued at the end of 1971. Come 2023, and it's one of the most desirable muscle cars from the golden era.
Much like the Plymouth Road Runner, the Super Bee did not offer any fancy features inside, but it was available with Mopar's greatest engines at the time. The lineup included not only the 383- and 440-cubic-inch (6.3 and 7.2-liter) big-block V8s but also the now-iconic and rare 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI. In short, it was a no-frills, high-performance car.
The Super Bee wasn't very popular in 1968 when only 7,842 customers ordered one, but the recipe proved successful in 1969. That's when Dodge shipped no fewer than 27,800 examples. Deliveries dropped to 15,506 units in 1970 and then dwindled even more to 5,054 cars in 1971, the nameplate's final year in showrooms.
As you might have already guessed, the HEMI cars are the most sought-after nowadays, mainly because only a few hundred Super Bee were ordered with the mighty 426. At the other end of the spectrum, we have the so-called entry-level 383 cars, of which Dodge built more than 35,000 units from 1968 to 1970 (the base model got a 340-cubic-inch/5.6-liter V8 in 1971).
More than 25,000 of these vehicles were sold in 1969 alone, but that's not to say that they're very common nowadays. At least not if we're talking about unmolested survivors and examples in one piece. That's because many 1969 Super Bees are still rotting away in junkyards and barns as of 2023. It's rather sad, but that's how the cookie crumbles when it comes to many iconic muscle cars.
Case in point, YouTube's "Backyard Barn Finds" recently stumbled upon a trio of 1969 Super Bees that have been retired for a long time. Parked out in the open, all three Mopars are in terrible condition, the kind that requires heavy investment for complete restoration (though many would say they're already too far gone).
The footage starts with a hard-top version that once sported a desirable white body and black vinyl top combo. I say "once" because the paint and the top are worn out and plagued with big rust spots. Moreover, the Super Bee also lacks its hood and 383 engine, while the interior is a big mess.
The second Super Bee, this time around a post version, appears to be in slightly better condition from afar. But while the green paint took decades of exposure to the elements like a champ, the vinyl top is pretty much gone. Sadly enough, this Super Bee still has a 383 in the engine bay, but the front fenders and the hood are missing. And based on how rusty the mill is, they've been gone for quite some time.
The third example abandoned on the same field is one of those Gold Poly examples you rarely see. But much like its siblings, it's not a pretty sight with all those rust patches and rotten side skirts. Yes, it does appear to be complete on the outside, but the hood doesn't look right, and I'm guessing it's taken off a Coronet. The 383 V8 is also too far gone, while the interior bits are missing altogether.
All told, all three Super Bees are begging for a second chance at life. But as much as I hate seeing them rotting away in a field, I'm not entirely sure they are worth restoring. You see, 383-powered examples are less valuable than their HEMI or the 440 counterparts. What's more, these cars require a lot of work and a massive amount of cash, most likely more than what they would be worth when in Concours-ready condition. What's your take on this trio of 1969 Super Bees? Which one would you save and why? Let me know in the comments section.
