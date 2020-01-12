Norm Kraus’ Lift-Off Hood 1969 Dodge Six Pack Super Bee Goes on Sale Once More

Back in the glorious 1960s, one of the biggest names of the auto industry was Norm Kraus. Specializing in selling Maximum Performance Wedge (Max Wedge) packages for Dodge and Plymouth, Kraus quickly became the go-to-guy for young people in the market for high-performance cars. 6 photos



Not many of the original cars sold by the guy that became known as Real Mr. Norm remain, but this one here, a 1969



The car was over the years on the lot at Hemmings, Russo and Steele, or Mecum, and this weekend is entering the Barrett-Jackson list for their Scottsdale, Arizona event.



The Bee is among the first the nameplate’s holder, Chrysler, built with the Six Pack, the moniker used to describe the 440 V8 engine fitted under the hood. Linked to a 4-speed manual transmission and a Super Track Pack 4:10 Dana 60 rear, the engine turned the Super Bees into formidable machines.







And the vehicle now selling in Arizona comes complete with all that is required to guarantee it is part of that lineage. As it did countless times before, the Dodge will once again attempt to switch hands complete with the original broadcast sheet, fender tag, and original radiator support stampings.



