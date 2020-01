Screamin' Kat 1933 Ford Powered by a Chevy Engine Is Your Ultimate Cover Car

During this weekend’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rick Dore name is present with more than one vehicles, including the Golden Era 1926 Ford Model T and the Screamin' Kat 1933 Ford 3-Window. We’ve already talked about the former in a previous post, and it’s now time to have a closer look at the latter.The former host of the Discovery Channel’s Lords of the Car Hoards built the Screamin' Kat starting from a fiberglass body shell made to look somewhat like a 1933 Ford. The body was fitted on a custom chassis and gifted with an unlikely engine.Despite going for a Ford build, the custom car designer chose a Chevrolet engine to power his hot rod. In this case, we’re talking about a 350ci V8 sourced from the bowtie carmaker, linked to a 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission.Visually, the 1933 Ford is a stunning piece of work that has been praised countless times in specialized magazines. It blends the bright yellow of the exterior with a pristine Italian White Pearl interior. Lending an even more elegant look to the interior are just two other elements: the four gauges and the white steering wheel.The Screamin' Kat has been on the auction block before, including at a Barrett-Jackson event, as most of the time these cars sell only to make money, and not be driven.The car now sells with no reserve , meaning whoever plans to buy it this time has the chance to do so provided they call out the highest number during the Scottsdale event.