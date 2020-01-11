Screamin' Kat 1933 Ford Powered by a Chevy Engine Is Your Ultimate Cover Car

In the world of custom car makers, Rick Dore is one of the biggest names there are. The owner of California-based Rick Dore Kustoms worked his magic on metal mostly in the 1990s, but his builds are still turning in big bucks at auctions across the U.S.
During this weekend’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rick Dore name is present with more than one vehicles, including the Golden Era 1926 Ford Model T and the Screamin' Kat 1933 Ford 3-Window. We’ve already talked about the former in a previous post, and it’s now time to have a closer look at the latter.
The former host of the Discovery Channel’s Lords of the Car Hoards built the Screamin' Kat starting from a fiberglass body shell made to look somewhat like a 1933 Ford. The body was fitted on a custom chassis and gifted with an unlikely engine.
Despite going for a Ford build, the custom car designer chose a Chevrolet engine to power his hot rod. In this case, we’re talking about a 350ci V8 sourced from the bowtie carmaker, linked to a 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission.
Visually, the 1933 Ford is a stunning piece of work that has been praised countless times in specialized magazines. It blends the bright yellow of the exterior with a pristine Italian White Pearl interior. Lending an even more elegant look to the interior are just two other elements: the four gauges and the white steering wheel.
The Screamin' Kat has been on the auction block before, including at a Barrett-Jackson event, as most of the time these cars sell only to make money, and not be driven.
The car now sells with no reserve, meaning whoever plans to buy it this time has the chance to do so provided they call out the highest number during the Scottsdale event.
