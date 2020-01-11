Ford Mustang Long Nose Is a V12 Mistake, Has Carbon Turbofan Wheels

Does a Ford Mustang require a whole extra engine "on top" of its natural V8? Of course not, but this won't stop the Internet from dreaming of a V12 swap for the pony, albeit with this dream involving a rendering rather than an actual project.
The pixels found here gift the pony with an elongated engine compartment, which means that the new twelve-cylinder mill can fit. Of course, the move raises quite a few questions regarding the nature of the said powertrain.
And, of course, the first answers that come to mind involve the infamous LS-based V12 and even a Coyote-based engine of the sort - check out the comments section of the Instagram post showcasing the contraption and you'll easily notice these details.
Moving to the part that concerns the styling, the Mustang is a Grand Tourer in factory form and this Long Nose conversion only adds to the GT image. Of course, the appearance of the Blue Oval toy is a subjective matter and there might be fans who don't approve of the newfound proportions.
The custom wheels were mandatory with such a digital build and yet the front rims at the ones that stand out. That's because we're talking about a Turbofan design (think: motorsport solution that cools the brakes and generates downforce by sucking air from under the vehicle).
While we're at it, you might want to see the elongated 'Stang in other finishes, as it's no secret that various shades can influence the way in which we perceive the styling cues of the vehicle - we've talked about this big-nosed toy before and, for instance, here's how it looks when it's (mostly) covered in yellow.
Yasid Oozeear is the digital artist who gifted us with this Ford. And the pixel master even mentions a physical source of inspiration for its front-heavy pony, namely the Flying Huntsman Land Rover Defenders built by British developer Kahn.
Hongkong bound. Again. Another look at my longnose Mustang. Probably another one that is “so rare” that you’ll never come across it. Hü and this, and the fact that this is not a “normal” Mustang is going to trigger some. Naturally. Oh well? . . . . . #fordmustang #mustang #ford #americanmuscle #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign #cardesign #sema2020 #art #musclecars #design #longnose #playersshow