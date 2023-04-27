Roush to Bid Farewell to S550 With a 2023 TrakPak Mustang or 740+ ProCharged Mach 1

Kansas City, Missouri-based ProCharger Superchargers and Livonia, Michigan-based Roush Performance both have something new and cool to ease the passing of the S550 sixth generation 2023 Ford Mustang into the realm of car Valhalla.
It may not be fair knowledge outside of the Blue Oval fanbase, but we might want to pour one out for the sixth-generation Ford Mustang – aka S550 – because Ford stopped production of the 2023 model year earlier in April. From now on, they are slowly but steadily focusing all arms on the race to bring to market its successor, the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang – potentially the last of its ICE-powered kind.
According to the rumor mill, the latter will kick off production during the first day of May and head to nationwide dealerships sometime during the summer before embarking on a 100+ market journey around the globe. Don't hold your breath, hoping that everything will go smoothly, though. Just remember the previous mega-hyped model, the Ford Bronco, was as much a production and delivery debacle as it was a significant introduction into the fold.
But what happens with the folks who did not have the patience or gambling spirit to be 2024 Mustang early adopters? Well, they probably secured a 2023 Ford Mustang S550 allocation and then wondered how they could further stand out in the pony and muscle car crowd. No worries, the aftermarket realm is always the answer, and there's no need to take our word for granted as we have a couple of eloquent examples.
So, after they supercharged to 750 horsepower the 2023 model year so that everyone forgets that GT500s are no more (so that Ford can use the 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 for Raptor R trucks), Roush Performance is back with another way of bidding farewell to the S550-series pony and muscle car. Meet the 2023 Roush TrakPak Mustang, which features a "track-tuned (MagneRide) performance suspension, customizable active exhaust system, competition wheel and tire package, and powertrain cooling components," among others.
There are also Gloss Black or Palladium Gray 20-inch Roush wheels shod in Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires as standard equipment, whereas the high-performance 20-inch Agate Gray forged wheels are also available. Inside, the premium black or Amaretto Brown leather seats mix with TrakPak badging and the Roush shift ball for the manual transmission. Naturally, there's a Roush-backed three-year or 36k-mile (58k kilometers) warranty, but the TrakPak also doesn't come cheap – it starts at $20,150 above the sticker price.
Secondly, ProCharger Superchargers also strikes out with an excellent 2023 Ford Mustang, as they just announced the availability of the 2023 Mustang Mach 1 supercharger system. It's a 'turnkey' setup with "simple bolt-on and plug-and-play installation," and, most importantly, it brings gains of 50 to 60% over the stock OEM figures. In total, the company says there are 740+ (horsepower) reasons to supercharge the 2023 Mach 1 and forget that it's not a genuine Shelby GT500. As for pricing, the kits start from $7,249, and ordering begins on April 28.
