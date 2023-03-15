No Shelby GT500 for 2023MY? No Worries, Just Roush to Fit Your 750-HP Supercharger

Not long ago, the always surprising Ford Motor Company decided to end Mustang Shelby GT500 production in favor of dropping the 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 inside the engine bay of the 2023 F-150 Raptor R.
That essentially ended the third-generation Ford Performance GT350 and GT500 lineage of the sixth-generation S550 Mustang series, leaving it without the 5.2-liter Voodoo and Predator V8 mills. Now only the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine soldiers on inside the $38,345 (and above) 2023 Mustang GT Fastback and Convertible, plus the Mach 1.
And until the seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang arrives at dealerships with the GT upgraded to up to 486 hp and the Dark Horse to 500 ponies, there is not much you can do to extract more ponies than the current OEM offerings. Of course, that does not mean anyone should relent, as the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world is always just around the corner, ready to snatch you by the collar and promise that all tuning, customization, and personalization dreams will come true.
So, just in case you have a 2022 or 2023 model year Ford Mustang GT lying around and you do not know what to do to live up to the Shelby GT500 lifestyle, no worries, there is a novel Roush Performance solution. As such, the Livonia, Michigan-based tuner has recently announced the availability of yet another major asset for the iconic pony/muscle car – the supercharger kit that grants access to no less than 750 ponies on tap.
Based on the Eaton TVS R2650 system, the new pack (which is different from the current Phase 1, 2, and 3 superchargers listed on the company’s online portal) will push any 2022 or 2023 Mustang GT for another 300 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) over stock. Reaching a total of 750 ponies and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm), this kit is no slouch even as far as Mustang GT 5.0-liter Coyote V8s are concerned, and it also does not come without proper backup. That would be the traditional “3-year/36k-mile limited powertrain warranty,” and another good news is that the new supercharger kit works just as fine with both the stick shift and the automatic transmission GTs.
In addition to the Eaton TVS R2650, the pack also contains “a full-face, low-temperature radiator to increase cooling capability,” larger bearings, and timing gears, and is also compatible with the Tier 3 emissions standards via a “hydrocarbon trap in the air induction system and a unique 2022-23 model-year calibration.” Despite all these stringent modifications, it keeps the same power level as in previous installments.
Alas, do consider that the kit is neither compatible with Mustang 5.0-liter engines produced to meet Old Continent’s Euro 6.2 regulations nor with Mach 1, Bullitt, and GT350 versions. Plus, the company has not announced the pricing details just yet...
