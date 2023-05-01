In Navigation We Trust: Alpina B3 Touring Painfully Blocks Hiking Trail in Austria

What do you get by mixing a metal guardrail, a rock wall, and not enough space between them to squeeze a hot ride like the Alpina B3 Touring? Nothing would be the logical answer because the driver would back out, right?
That would be a no in this case, as the 77-year-old German man holding the wheel of the sporty premium compact wagon made by BMW and modified by Alpina decided to keep pushing his car on a hiking trail in Austria. Quoting puls24news, supercar.fails, which shared a few images of the aftermath on social media a few hours ago, claims that passers-by tried to warn him that he could not fit the B3 Touring through that tiny gap, but he ignored them and got stuck.
Hikers were left baffled by the scene in which the trail was blocked for hours as a result of the man allegedly trusting his navigation system to the extreme. Fortunately, no one was injured due to the man's lack of common sense, though the same cannot be said about his pretty ride, which was severely beaten up when it got stuck. We reckon it was bruised even more during the rescue, which fell in the lap of the St Gilgen fire department in Austria. But hey, all's well that ends well, and ultimately, this proper driver's car can easily return to its initial shine by applying some much-deserved TLC.
Unless you are very familiar with hot wagons sold on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, you probably do not know what an Alpina B3 Touring is. But it's a BMW 3 Series Touring that Alpina turned into a slightly less powerful alternative to the five-door M3. A lot of work went into the chassis, engine, exterior, and interior of the car. Having paid a visit to Alpina, which will be fully controlled by BMW by the end of 2025, the vehicle boasts 495 ps (488 hp/364 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. This places it between the standard M3 and the M3 Competition in terms of power, allowing it to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds. The 200 kph (124 mph) mark is hit in 12.7 seconds after takeoff, and flat-out, it can do 302 kph (188 mph), three kph less than its sedan counterpart, which is one-tenth quicker to 100 kph.
Neither the 3er Touring nor M3 Touring are being marketed stateside, where the lineup comprises the 330i, 330e, M340i, and full-blown M3. The latter family includes the M3, M3 Competition, and M3 Competition xDrive with its rear-biased all-wheel drive system. Pricing for the BMW M3 starts at $74,300 before destination, and the most affordable 3 Series that money can buy is the 330i, with its $43,800 MSRP.
