Alpina B3 Speaks the International Language of Speed, but How Quick Is It at the Track?

While Alpina is working on giving the current B3 a mid-cycle refresh, the peeps at auto motor und sport have put the outgoing one through its paces.
The fast lap, which was recorded at a lesser-known track in Germany, Mendig, was filmed toward the end of 2021 and was uploaded online while most of us were partying. At the end of the timed lap, the stopwatch revealed 1:53.04, a satisfactory result for a premium compact sports sedan based around the normal 3er.
To better put that number into perspective, we’re going to take a look at FastestLaps, which reveals that the current Alpina B3 was a bit quicker than the BMW M5 F10, Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, M2 Competition, and Cadillac ATS-V. All of these rides had Christian Menzel behind the wheel, the same experienced driver who is also responsible for setting the aforementioned time in the B3.
Further up the chart, we find the Alpina B5, which was quicker than all of them, posting 1:52.85. The normal BMW M4 was clocked at 1:52.76, and the C8 generation of the Audi RS 6 Avant at 1:52.37. As for the kings of the German track, these are the Ferrari 488 Pista, McLaren 720S, and Porsche 911 GT2 RS, in this order, with 1:41.00, 1:42.10, and 1:42.29, respectively.
In case you needed a reminder, the B3 uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, made by BMW and tuned by Alpina. It is officially rated at 455 hp (462 ps / 340 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, and rocketing the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds. Top speed stands at 188 mph (303 kph). In all likelihood, the facelifted iteration will retain the firepower, though we don’t know yet if it will be updated in any way.
