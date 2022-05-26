488-HP 2023 Alpina B3 Upgrades Power and Style to Show BMW's M3 How It's Done

Alas, given that Alpina Automobiles is now part of the always-expanding BMW Group, the scolding is basically kept in the family and only presents itself as an alternative. A viable one, both against the M3 Sedan and the upcoming M3 Touring sibling.
Seeing how the 2023 Alpina Automobiles XB7 facelifted flagship crossover SUV quickly followed in the footsteps of the 2023 BMW X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse), it was only logical to imagine the same would happen with the 3 Series update. And, without further ado, here are the refreshed B3 Limousine and Touring, packing “exciting yet balanced driving dynamics and everyday usability.”
The German company promises a new era for the compact executive model starting from the 2023 model year, with highlights like the updated exterior styling, a refreshed drivetrain, as well as the latest BMW goodies in terms of “digitalization and connectivity.” The latter part is easy to translate – they are adding the latest iDrive iteration, the BMW Operating System 8, as well as the massive, curved 14.9-inch display that merges the instrument cluster with the infotainment system control interface.
Naturally, Alpina touches are everywhere – such as the trademark blue and green color theme on the gauges, a production identifier with individually built numbered plaque, bespoke interior designs, and additional standard equipment. But, perhaps, more importantly, the Alpina B3 now functions as a proper M3 Sedan (and soon, Touring) alternative for anyone who does not want the humongous double-coffin kidney grille.
And it is all thanks to the powertrain upgrades, chief among them being the new exhaust system and new engine software. Thus, the twin mono-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter engine now has 364 kW (488 hp), an increase of 24 kW (32 hp) compared to the predecessor. Torque has also been increased by 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) to 730 Nm (538 lb-ft), so the B3 Limo is good for a 3.6-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) and a 190 mph (305 kph) top speed.
Of course, it all comes at a cost. A base M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $70,100 in America, while the new Alpina B3 Limousine kicks off at €88,600 ($94,651 at current exchange rates), taking it dangerously close to the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M ($95,700, plus the $995 destination). Still, it may be well worth it.
