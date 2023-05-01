Audi R8 and TT RS Drag Race Hellcat and M2, Someone Just Found Out Who's Boss

Sometimes, it is pretty easy to forget about Audi's existence – the German automaker's subtlety has been caught in translation recently. Or, instead, the incredible quirkiness of their Bavarian foes and the continued success of their Mercedes rivals.
Maybe that's precisely what they were after in the first place. That would be to create a compelling line of models so subtle they could live out their entire life without attracting attention – until the need arises to surprise everyone and their mother. There are many examples, from the mind-blowing RS 6 Avant station wagon that can also double as a track weapon to the Q8 e-tron SUV, which is a great battery-powered companion. And Audi has always had a thing or two for motorsport – whether at a professional or fan-based level. But, as always, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples.
So, the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube is a major fan of the MRP dragstrip and never misses a chance to check out the local domestic vs. import brawls… or even the German versus German skirmishes. Anyway, that's according to a couple of his latest features presented recently, which quickly focus on a Mopar versus R8 race, as well as an M2 versus TTRS encounter.
Also dubbed 'Thunder by the River,' Mission Raceway Park is considered one of British Columbia, Canada's premier motorsport facilities, as it is the host of a two-kilometer (1.24-mile) nine-turn road course, a three-kilometer (1.86-mile) motocross track, as well as an NHRA-approved quarter-mile dragstrip. And that is where most of the quick action occurs, as proven by the two one-minute videos embedded below.
The first features a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat ready to duke it out with a dark, menacing all-black Audi R8. As always, Mopar fans know very well that it's quite hard to launch the big muscle car properly, even on a thoroughly prepped track, and unfortunately for them, that is also the case here. As such, following some Challenger wheel slip, the R8 took command of the race and never settled for second place – hence the glorious 10.95s (at 129 mph/208 kph) versus 11.35s (at 124 mph/200 kph) victory. But that was quite as expected, considering the grippy quattro and roaring V10 setup, right?
Well, the other skirmish, between an F87 BMW M2 and the apparently bland Audi TTRS, should have been way more balanced, on the other hand. But that was not the case, as even the videographer was completely surprised by the brisk pace exhibited by the TTRS, which had the sporty M2 beat even after giving it the hit initially! All in all, this was one of the nicest catch-up races of late, as revealed by the 11.18s to 12.49s ET results but above all, by the trap speed difference – 124 mph (200 kph) versus 111 mph (179 kph). So, were you caught by surprise, as well, by any of these feisty brawls?
