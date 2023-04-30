Type R on Type R Violence Ensues As Two Generations of Honda Civics Race Each Other

No matter how organized drag and rolling races are, they still hold some of that "going to Mexico" to see which car feels faster. And there are no better cars to embody that street racing vibe than two Honda Civics Type R of different generations.
That being said, an introduction of those two Civics involved in this specific track battle is in order. They represent more than just two different generations of cars as they stand for two different Honda fanbases entirely.
So, let's start with the more senior Type R, as is customary. In this case, we're talking about the EP3 Civic, which stands almost at the epicenter of VTEC internet meme culture. And that's for a good reason, as it's a car that can be modified into a road-going menace, hunting in silence for an expensive vehicle to embarrass.
Granted, this particular EP3 Type R is not quite at that level, but it's still something to be both feared and respected. This Civic can send a whopping 440 hp (446 ps) to its front wheels through its LSD-equipped manual transmission, enough to put it on par in terms of power with some modern BMW M cars and their AMG or RS counterparts.
This Honda received some assorted goodies to achieve that sort of power from the still-stock K20A2 engine. While the rods and pistons might not be forged, a sidewinder manifold coupled with a 3-inch exhaust, a big turbo, an upgraded fuel pump with 1,000cc injectors, a 70mm throttle body, and more are enough to deliver significant performance. So much so that this car gets a power-to-weight ratio of 366 hp per ton despite weighing in at 2,650 lbs (1200 kg).
Up against this beast stands the more modern and arguably overdesigned and less clean-looking FK8 Civic Type R. But what this car gained in weight due to the myriad of aggressive bits and bobs mounted on it, it makes up for with better performance, at least in stock form.
When mods are taken into account, the FK8 is at a power-to-weight deficit compared to the EP3, with only 311 hp per ton. But it also had much fewer modifications done to it. The K20C1 block is unopened, with the only upgrades being an induction kit, an intercooler, boost pipes, an upgraded exhaust, and an ECU remap. The result is that this Civic Type R delivers 430 hp (436 ps) to its front wheels via an LSD-equipped manual transmission.
Logic would then dictate that the EP3 has an almost insurmountable advantage against the FK8. And that's absolutely true, at least in the rolling race. The EP3 gapped the newer Type R, leaving it in the dust with no issues whatsoever. Granted, the FK8 Civic did win one rolling race, but that only happened because the EP3 went for a pass on low boost.
Naturally, one would expect that story to hold true for the drag race as well, but surprisingly, it didn't. The added 400 lbs (180 kg) of the FK8, coupled with the capabilities of modern computers, meant it managed to launch much better off the line. And despite the EP3 catching up to the FK8 toward the end of the quarter mile, it was not enough, and it still lost.
While these drag-and-roll races might not be the quickest in history, they are entertaining to watch as they are closer to the reality of the average car enthusiast. On top of that, it's fun to see what an old cat can do when some money is put into it.
