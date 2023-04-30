New Range Rover Sport P530 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, Defeat Is Absolute

Closely related to the most tech-intensive Range Rover yet, the Range Rover Sport was redesigned from the ground up in 2022 on the MLA-Flex platform. Codenamed L461 as opposed to L460 for its posher sibling, the sportier model can be had with a selection of mild, plug-in hybrid, and ICE-only powertrains.
Depending on the market, the lineup kicks off with a mild-hybrid I6 diesel or a mild-hybrid I6 gasser. Both are turbocharged, as expected of a modern sport utility vehicle. Only the latter can be had in plug-in hybrid format, with the P510e serving as the most powerful iteration of the bunch. It's not the most powerful of available powertrains, though, because Land Rover also sweetens the deal with the BMW-sourced N63.
A twin-turbo lump introduced by the German manufacturer a long time ago, the 4.4-liter V8 is designated P530 in the Range Rover Sport. For those asking, P stands for the British way of saying gasoline. 530 refers to the amount of metric ponies developed at 5,550 revolutions per minute, namely 523 horsepower in old money. Torque is pretty impressive as well for a non-M engine at 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) from 1,800 through 4,600 spinnies. Compared to the supercharged V8 of Jaguar origin from before, this N63 definitely ticks all the right boxes despite being 15 years old.
The brand-new Range Rover Sport in the video below hides the aforementioned lump under its hood, along with stickers that clearly read N63. Connected to an eight-speed automatic supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen, said engine has quite a bit of weight to lug around.
The 2023 Range Rover Sport P530 tips the scales at 5,355 pounds (2,428 kilograms) as opposed to the white-painted rival on the other lane. Although it may seem unfair to compare the GLE 53 to a V8-powered model, bear in mind that Merc's 63 series actually competes with the soon-to-be-introduced SVR. The 53 slots just under the 63, and so does the P530 in the Range Rover Sport's case. Despite its much smaller engine, the AMG-ified sport utility vehicle is a chunkster too at 5,322 pounds (2,414 kilograms).
Not a bonafide AMG engine, the M256 in the 53 series is a turbocharged inline-six with an electric auxiliary compressor. It makes a cool 435 ps (429 horsepower) at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 520 Nm (384 pound-feet) at 1,800 to 5,800 spinnines, and it further boasts a clever starter-generator system. The latter provides an extra 22 ps (21 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) in short doses under acceleration.
Shifting is the duty of an AMG-tuned automatic with nine forward gears, and similar to the P530, the 53 rocks all-wheel drive. Can it prevail against the better-styled Brit in a good ol' drag race? Unfortunately for Merc enthusiasts, the GLE simply doesn't stand a chance. The 53 may launch better, but the sheer torque of that V8 sees the Range Rover Sport breeze past it for what can only be described as a dominant win.
The race is over in 13.2 seconds for the Mercedes and 12.9 for the P530. Can the GLE redeem itself from a roll? The answer is obviously no, and the gap between them is considerably larger than in the dig race.
