Mercedes E-Class New vs Old Comparo: Revolution or Evolution?

The Mercedes E-Class has become better than ever - in theory, anyway. The automaker pulled the wraps off the new generation earlier this week. It kind of looks like the love child of an EQS and an S-Class, and depending on whom you ask, that is either a good or a bad thing.
Its predecessor, the W213 generation that stood its ground against other business models between 2016 and 2023, was and still is good-looking. The new one ups the ante with a bigger grille, with the three-pointed star designers likely looking in the backyard of BMW for inspiration. Not that it looks anything like the kidney grille, because it doesn't, but due to the oversized factor.
It still has the same number of slats but is taller than before. It is also wider, and the LED headlamps flanking it are slimmer. If you ignore the flashy graphics of the taillights, the back end is more restrained. It looks about the same overall. If anything, the rear bumper is cleaner, and the lower section is flashier. The chrome strip separating the corporate logo from the license plate is thinner. The profile hasn't changed much, as the pillars, roofline, and overhangs appear almost the same. Thus, evolutionary is the word best describing the exterior design of the new E-Class.
Traditionalists have never really been fans of the old car's interior, and that is due to the tablet-like styling of the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Their placement makes the vehicle look cheap, and the flashy ambient lighting does not help either. Mercedes has somewhat refined this aspect, as besides the tablet-like design of the digital dials, the infotainment system was incorporated into the dashboard. There is a third screen on deck in front of the passenger, which will be available as an option.
The cockpit sends futuristic vibes, and you're looking at the most connected E-Class ever. It has TikTok to help occupants lose track of time and runs Angry Birds to keep the little ones busy – because the younger generation doesn't fancy looking out the window. It can also stream videos, and there is a selfie camera. Drivers will have to keep their eyes on the road because the face monitoring system will detect if they're looking at the streamed content for too long, deactivating the video. Is this revolutionary? You be the judge of that.
Rear-wheel drive will be standard, just like before, and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system will be available as an option. The powertrain family kicks off with the 201-hp E 200 gasoline and 194-hp E 200 d diesel, and it comprises other assemblies, including plug-in hybrids in the E 300 e (4Matic) and E 400 e 4Matic, and mild-hybrids. The lineup will grow to include additional power units, like AMG variants in the E 53 and E 63 configurations. Don't hold your breath for a V8 because it won't happen, so at least in this chapter, you'd be better off with the older iteration.
Buyers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean will have to pay more to get the optional air-ride suspension, which is mixed with the adaptive damping and rear axle steering in the Technology Package. Mercedes will launch the all-new E-Class worldwide later this year, with pricing and specifications for each market to be announced in due course. The car will continue to take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series, which is also about to be completely renewed, as well as the Audi A6. Other contenders include the Cadillac CT6 and the aging Jaguar XF.
Mercedes has undoubtedly taken the E-Class into the future, and you can bet that they are already considering its successor, which should be due around the turn of the decade. Whether it will still be available in the upcoming fully-electric era is an excellent question. However, we think the company would likely give up on the zero-emission EQE before pulling the plug on the iconic nameplate. The thing is, do you see it as an upgrade over its predecessor, and if so, would you contribute to its sales?
If you weren't fans of the ambient lighting in the old E-Class, then you will surely hate the one in the new car. It is even more pronounced, with the strips contouring the central and upper sections of the dashboard and continuing onto the door cards in a more aggressive manner. There are plenty of storage spaces, and the seats look very comfortable. In theory, the W214 should offer a calmer and more relaxing cruise. It is also a bit more spacious, as the wheelbase was stretched by almost an inch (22 mm). The knee room and legroom are better, with the company stating that it is almost as spacious as a luxury cruiser from the upper class.
