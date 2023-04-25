The Popular L460 Range Rover Is Starting to Become an Overwhelming Custom Presence

The Brits at Jaguar Land Rover have massive plans for the immediate future. Stuff like calling themselves simply 'JLR' and spinning off the brands, trying to make Jaguar an EV competitor for Bentley, or giving Land Rover a more poignant performance focus, among others.
According to the rumor mill, the corner office head honchos at Jaguar Land Rover have devised a new strategy to make their Tata Motors parent happy – they want to officially rename the British company 'JLR' and develop some of their nameplates into genuine brands, like Range Rover or Discovery, in addition to Jaguar and Land Rover. Jaguar, for example, will also seek to introduce three new EV models and even rock Bentley's luxury world.
As for Land Rover, well, the first order of business will be to come out to play with the high-performance successor of the Range Rover SVR, from now on dubbed simply as the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV. The latest super-SUV is coming out in May, but it will be a while before customers can get their hands on the BMW X5 M and X6 M foe, of course. As such, those who are a bit too impatient and want the popular Range Rover in front of the driveway or the garage right now might seek to fiddle with the successful L460 series instead of its Range Rover Sport sibling.
Even if it is significantly more expensive, as the RRS kicks off at $83k in the United States and the traditional Range Rover is now over $106k, the luxury SUV has never been more beloved, at least across the US aftermarket realm, and especially on the West Coast. Speaking of the latter, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA always have an overabundance of modified Range Rover L460s, all dressed ritzy and riding on RDB Wheels. And we're not kidding; they really crowded up the place with modified fifth-gen SUVs!
Of course, the Range Rovers need to stand out properly to make sure they conquer the posh crowds, so just about everything is permitted, from Khaki-wrapped units tucked subtly on RDB Zero wheels to black SUVs dialing the chrome aftermarket wheels to eleven. And they are not the only ones, of course. Instead, the experts over at Miami, Florida-based MC Customs also show the East Coast can party the Range Rover style, too, albeit with a bit of help from the aftermarket specialists at AG Luxury, on this occasion. Ultimately, one thing is clear – these thoroughly customized and personalized Range Rovers are not going away anytime soon, so we better get used to their aftermarket shenanigans!
As for Land Rover, well, the first order of business will be to come out to play with the high-performance successor of the Range Rover SVR, from now on dubbed simply as the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV. The latest super-SUV is coming out in May, but it will be a while before customers can get their hands on the BMW X5 M and X6 M foe, of course. As such, those who are a bit too impatient and want the popular Range Rover in front of the driveway or the garage right now might seek to fiddle with the successful L460 series instead of its Range Rover Sport sibling.
Even if it is significantly more expensive, as the RRS kicks off at $83k in the United States and the traditional Range Rover is now over $106k, the luxury SUV has never been more beloved, at least across the US aftermarket realm, and especially on the West Coast. Speaking of the latter, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA always have an overabundance of modified Range Rover L460s, all dressed ritzy and riding on RDB Wheels. And we're not kidding; they really crowded up the place with modified fifth-gen SUVs!
Of course, the Range Rovers need to stand out properly to make sure they conquer the posh crowds, so just about everything is permitted, from Khaki-wrapped units tucked subtly on RDB Zero wheels to black SUVs dialing the chrome aftermarket wheels to eleven. And they are not the only ones, of course. Instead, the experts over at Miami, Florida-based MC Customs also show the East Coast can party the Range Rover style, too, albeit with a bit of help from the aftermarket specialists at AG Luxury, on this occasion. Ultimately, one thing is clear – these thoroughly customized and personalized Range Rovers are not going away anytime soon, so we better get used to their aftermarket shenanigans!