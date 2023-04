Range Rover Classic Goes Electric, Sports Deluxe Features and 456 Horsepower

kWh

EV

Photo: Inverted

kW

I've covered several electrified classic cars here on autoevolution from companies such as Everrati and Electrogenic. To be frank, I hadn't heard of Inverted; perhaps it's because it's newer on the market, having been founded in 2021. The company aims to deliver luxurious, design-led EVs by regenerating classic cars.The first vehicle Inverted is targeting is the Range Rover Classic – customers can choose between the 2-door, 4-door, and LSE Range Rover Classic models, with many customization options regarding the exterior and interior finishes. The company has released its first model, the Inverted 2-door Range Rover Classic (#001).At the core of the electrified Range Rover Classic is a reconditioned low-mileage Tesla 80battery module and Large Drive Unit. Inverted also fitted the vehicle with a new oil pump, gearset, and a limited-slip differential. And so, the all-electric Range Rover Classic can produce 450 bhp (456 hp) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft.) of torque, enabling it to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in about 5 seconds.Moreover, the original four-wheel drive has been retained, and the axles have been restored and upgraded to support increased power. Furthermore, Alcon front brakes have been fitted to provide adequate stopping power.Model #001 boasts an optional road handling pack – that means it's equipped with anti-roll bars, shock absorbers, and 25% stiffer springs. This way, thecan provide both handling performance and comfort.Customers can select between three drive modes: Eco, Sport, and Off-Road – each will provide different power outputs and regenerative brake levels and different on-road and off-road behavior.According to Inverted, the #001 model provides up to 200 miles (322 km) of range. Using a 6.6onboard charger and a CCS charger with 100 kW charging capabilities, the battery takes about 34 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% at a rapid charge point.Besides the construction and performance enhancements, each Inverted vehicle undergoes a complete restoration. The exterior is returned to its original glory, and the interior is upgraded with modern and deluxe features. Personalization options include choosing a bespoke color and trim specification.Inside the #001, you'll notice a blend of sustainable Mocha leather from Muirhead and Harris Tweed, designed to hint toward its British origins while maintaining a luxurious look.Other notable features are a reverse camera, high-end sound system, heated seats, and USB charge points, as well as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Moreover, the vehicle is soundproofed and airconditioned, and it's complete with central locking.Like other classic car EV conversions , customers must pay quite a hefty sum. Pricing starts from £225,000 (almost $280,000) + VAT. This price includes the sourcing of a 4-door model, an 80-kWh battery pack, a Tesla large drive unit, and interior specs and features like on the #001.The company estimates a 12-to-18-month delivery time considering the customization level of the projects. What's more, you won't see many Inverted EVs on the road – the company wants to ensure exclusivity by producing a maximum of six units per year.