Range Rover Classic Goes Electric, Sports Deluxe Features and 456 Horsepower

One way of refreshing your classic car to modern times is to fit it with an electric powertrain. While some believe this transformation takes some of the car's personality away, others jump at the opportunity to make their dream car emission-free and give it more power. The UK-based regeneration specialist, Inverted, announced the launch of its debut model, an all-electric Range Rover Classic.
I've covered several electrified classic cars here on autoevolution from companies such as Everrati and Electrogenic. To be frank, I hadn't heard of Inverted; perhaps it's because it's newer on the market, having been founded in 2021. The company aims to deliver luxurious, design-led EVs by regenerating classic cars.
The first vehicle Inverted is targeting is the Range Rover Classic – customers can choose between the 2-door, 4-door, and LSE Range Rover Classic models, with many customization options regarding the exterior and interior finishes. The company has released its first model, the Inverted 2-door Range Rover Classic (#001).
At the core of the electrified Range Rover Classic is a reconditioned low-mileage Tesla 80 kWh battery module and Large Drive Unit. Inverted also fitted the vehicle with a new oil pump, gearset, and a limited-slip differential. And so, the all-electric Range Rover Classic can produce 450 bhp (456 hp) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft.) of torque, enabling it to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in about 5 seconds.
Moreover, the original four-wheel drive has been retained, and the axles have been restored and upgraded to support increased power. Furthermore, Alcon front brakes have been fitted to provide adequate stopping power.
Model #001 boasts an optional road handling pack – that means it's equipped with anti-roll bars, shock absorbers, and 25% stiffer springs. This way, the EV can provide both handling performance and comfort.
Customers can select between three drive modes: Eco, Sport, and Off-Road – each will provide different power outputs and regenerative brake levels and different on-road and off-road behavior.
Besides the construction and performance enhancements, each Inverted vehicle undergoes a complete restoration. The exterior is returned to its original glory, and the interior is upgraded with modern and deluxe features. Personalization options include choosing a bespoke color and trim specification.
Inside the #001, you'll notice a blend of sustainable Mocha leather from Muirhead and Harris Tweed, designed to hint toward its British origins while maintaining a luxurious look.
Other notable features are a reverse camera, high-end sound system, heated seats, and USB charge points, as well as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Moreover, the vehicle is soundproofed and airconditioned, and it's complete with central locking.
Like other classic car EV conversions, customers must pay quite a hefty sum. Pricing starts from £225,000 (almost $280,000) + VAT. This price includes the sourcing of a 4-door model, an 80-kWh battery pack, a Tesla large drive unit, and interior specs and features like on the #001.
The company estimates a 12-to-18-month delivery time considering the customization level of the projects. What's more, you won't see many Inverted EVs on the road – the company wants to ensure exclusivity by producing a maximum of six units per year.
According to Inverted, the #001 model provides up to 200 miles (322 km) of range. Using a 6.6 kW onboard charger and a CCS charger with 100 kW charging capabilities, the battery takes about 34 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% at a rapid charge point.
