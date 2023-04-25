The Premium CAKE Bukk Motorcycle Rips Through Dirt With Mighty, All-Electric Power

Swedish premium electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE has just unveiled the off-road Bukk platform based on the Limited Edition Bukk that they launched last year. Let's take a closer look at the two-wheeler that is designed to be highly customizable.
For those unfamiliar with CAKE, no worries - let me tell you a bit about it. The company was founded in 2016 and soon became a globally recognized brand. Nowadays, it targets a shift to a zero-emission society via lightweight, high-end electric motorcycles.
The company promotes a clean, minimalistic, Swedish design, that has earned them several awards. Their lineup includes the company’s first EV, the practical Ösa, as well as the Makka commuter, and more.
CAKE already had a dedicated versatile off-roader, the Kalk, which was released in 2019. The EV maker wanted to come up with another two-wheeler that focused on high performance through power and agility – and that’s how Bukk came to be.
Last year, CAKE released the Limited Edition Bukk at EICMA 2022, with production limited to only 50 units. They sold out in less than a week for €14,970 ($15,487) each. Following the community’s positive response, as expected, CAKE is back with a full-production version of the electric motorcycle.
You can expect a price that reflects the high-end features. The Superlight variant starts at €10,270 (same in dollars for American customers), while the Power Light base version costs €800 more.
CAKE claims the Bukk provides a category-leading power-to-weight ratio. It’s built on a 6061 aluminum frame, and the bike’s lightest configuration tips the scales at 89 kg (about 190 lbs.), battery included. The seat height is 955 mm (37.6 inches), the wheelbase is 1,340 mm (52.8 inches), and the ground clearance is 13.2” (335 mm). Its construction and dimension make it capable of tackling rough environments.
It boasts a peak power of 16 kW, with 11.01 kW nominal. The e-motorcycle can reach top speeds between 80 and 90 kph (50 and 56 mph) for the Superlight and 90+ kph for the Powerlight.
The new motor allows for increased efficiency and power, and CAKE claims the Bukk is equipped with “the most advanced air-cooled drivetrain in the industry.” What’s more, the drivetrain is fitted with a 12-teeth front sprocket, a 72-teeth rear sprocket, and a chain with 142 links.
Energy is supplied by a 72 V, 40 Ah battery – charging it is pretty quick, 0-80% in one hour and 45 minutes, while 0-100% takes two hours and 45 minutes. Furthermore, the battery pack is easily swappable. You’ll have plenty of range on this bad boy – CAKE estimates around 3 hours of trail and enduro riding, although it will differ depending on your riding style, conditions, and more.
The bike sits on aluminum MX rims with MX tires, 19 inches in the front and 18 inches at the rear, designed to offer maximum grip while supporting the immense torque. Stopping power is provided by front and rear Formula brakes with Moto-Master front disc and CAKE rear disc.
As with most high-end EVs nowadays, customers will discover a bunch of connectivity features via the proprietary CAKE app. You can track and analyze your ride, lock and unlock your bike, and benefit from anti-theft notifications, remote service, and others. Furthermore, advanced bike settings are available as an in-app purchase. Riders can select between three ride modes that will offer different performance levels. There are also three regenerative brake modes.
CAKE will begin taking orders for the BUKK on Tuesday, April 25th. European customers can expect to get their hands on the bikes in July this year, while those from North America will have to wait just a bit more, as delivery is estimated in August. You can visit CAKE’s official website to discover more about this premium off-road electric motorcycle.
The company promotes a clean, minimalistic, Swedish design, that has earned them several awards. Their lineup includes the company’s first EV, the practical Ösa, as well as the Makka commuter, and more.
CAKE already had a dedicated versatile off-roader, the Kalk, which was released in 2019. The EV maker wanted to come up with another two-wheeler that focused on high performance through power and agility – and that’s how Bukk came to be.
Last year, CAKE released the Limited Edition Bukk at EICMA 2022, with production limited to only 50 units. They sold out in less than a week for €14,970 ($15,487) each. Following the community’s positive response, as expected, CAKE is back with a full-production version of the electric motorcycle.
Two versions will be available for the Bukk: Powerlight and Superlight. The only differences between the two are power and, of course, price. The Powerlight can be used with an A2 license, while the Superlight can be ridden with an A1 license.
You can expect a price that reflects the high-end features. The Superlight variant starts at €10,270 (same in dollars for American customers), while the Power Light base version costs €800 more.
CAKE claims the Bukk provides a category-leading power-to-weight ratio. It’s built on a 6061 aluminum frame, and the bike’s lightest configuration tips the scales at 89 kg (about 190 lbs.), battery included. The seat height is 955 mm (37.6 inches), the wheelbase is 1,340 mm (52.8 inches), and the ground clearance is 13.2” (335 mm). Its construction and dimension make it capable of tackling rough environments.
It boasts a peak power of 16 kW, with 11.01 kW nominal. The e-motorcycle can reach top speeds between 80 and 90 kph (50 and 56 mph) for the Superlight and 90+ kph for the Powerlight.
At the core of the electric motorbike is the newly-developed ”Jante” IPM (interior permanent magnet) motor, which delivers 76 Nm (56 lb-ft.) of torque on the shaft and an impressive 456 Nm (336 lb-ft.) on the rear wheel in the Powerlight, and 61 Nm (45 lb-ft.) on the shaft and 366 Nm (270 lb-ft.) on the rear wheel in the Superlight version. The Bukk can accelerate from 0 to 45 kph (28 mph) in 2.15 seconds.
The new motor allows for increased efficiency and power, and CAKE claims the Bukk is equipped with “the most advanced air-cooled drivetrain in the industry.” What’s more, the drivetrain is fitted with a 12-teeth front sprocket, a 72-teeth rear sprocket, and a chain with 142 links.
Energy is supplied by a 72 V, 40 Ah battery – charging it is pretty quick, 0-80% in one hour and 45 minutes, while 0-100% takes two hours and 45 minutes. Furthermore, the battery pack is easily swappable. You’ll have plenty of range on this bad boy – CAKE estimates around 3 hours of trail and enduro riding, although it will differ depending on your riding style, conditions, and more.
The bike sits on aluminum MX rims with MX tires, 19 inches in the front and 18 inches at the rear, designed to offer maximum grip while supporting the immense torque. Stopping power is provided by front and rear Formula brakes with Moto-Master front disc and CAKE rear disc.
Regarding suspension, customers can opt for different components. They can choose between WP XACT PRO 7543 and Formula Tech USD for the front. Three options are available for the rear: WP XACT PRO 8946, RacingBros Shicane HLR, and Öhlins S46. Other customization options include the necessary accessories to make the e-motorcycle fully street-legal.
As with most high-end EVs nowadays, customers will discover a bunch of connectivity features via the proprietary CAKE app. You can track and analyze your ride, lock and unlock your bike, and benefit from anti-theft notifications, remote service, and others. Furthermore, advanced bike settings are available as an in-app purchase. Riders can select between three ride modes that will offer different performance levels. There are also three regenerative brake modes.
CAKE will begin taking orders for the BUKK on Tuesday, April 25th. European customers can expect to get their hands on the bikes in July this year, while those from North America will have to wait just a bit more, as delivery is estimated in August. You can visit CAKE’s official website to discover more about this premium off-road electric motorcycle.