'100 Days to Indy' Series Premieres April 27, Should Be a Winner for the Fans

Picture this: the Long Beach Convention Center was packed with regular racing enthusiasts and a rowdy bunch of fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of the first episode of "100 Days to Indy". The audience was ready to cheer and holler, and even the slightest hint of excitement was enough to make them go wild. As Mark Miles, the CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. started listing people to thank for the series, the crowd erupted with joy.
Luckily, the hype was well-deserved and clear from the get-go. The episode was off to a great start, with David Letterman's voice as smooth as a buttered hot knife slicing through bread. His short and sweet monologue about the Indianapolis 500 was enough to get everyone hooked. Titled "Crowded at the top," the episode was as captivating as a squirrel watching a tennis match.
With a ten-minute recap of Marcus Ericsson's win from last year's race, footage from the traditional ‘100 Days to Indy' party, and some expert opinions from drivers, ex-drivers, and other professionals, it was obvious that winning the Memorial Day Weekend race is the biggest thing in sports - even more significant than the guy who just broke the world record for most hot dogs eaten in a minute.
So what's the deal? NBC always excites the Indy 500, so what makes this series so unique? Well, it's called "100 Days to Indy," but it's not just about counting down the days until everyone gets to drink milk on Victory Lane. Director Patrick Dimon gives us a behind-the-scenes look at IndyCar's other races too. It's like getting a backstage pass to a band's entire tour, not just their big concert. Finally, someone's giving us the whole story!
Let's face it, in the past, people thought IndyCar was just the Indy 500, with a few other races thrown in for good measure. But with "100 Days to Indy," Dimon shows us there's more to the series than just one race. The first five rounds are just as important as the big one. This isn't just a series for oval-loving rednecks either; there are street tracks, permanent tracks, and even a race at Indy's own road course. It's like a box of chocolates; you never know what you'll get.
But let's face it, do we learn anything new? Not really. IndyCar drivers are already known for being accessible and down-to-earth, so most of what we see is just a reminder that they're talented but regular people. Director Patrick Dimon has the unique opportunity to film these drivers in their natural habitat, but it's a double-edged sword. Fans may feel like they already know everything, and the episode becomes more of a reaffirmation than a revelation. So, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show, but don't expect any major plot twists.
IndyCar wants to convert bandwagon fans into die-hard followers and persuade viewers who are only tuning in for some laughs to attend the races. But let's be honest, would I be hooked if a series about a sport I know nothing about, like competitive knitting, had partnered with VICE? Heck yeah, I would! And you know what else is appealing? The authenticity.
The racers in "Crowded at the top" didn't need to stir up drama like in Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" - racing provides all the action. St. Pete was a prime example, with crashes, duels, and mechanical setbacks adding to the excitement. And let's not forget the spectacular first-lap shunt among the backmarkers - it was like watching a game of human bumper cars! If you thought that was wild, just wait until you see what happens in Texas. It'll be like a cowboy rodeo with engines instead of horses.
"The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both VICE and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a newer and more youthful audience.”
Let me put it this way: "Drive to Survive" is like a soggy old sandwich that's been sitting in your fridge for a year, while "100 Days to Indy" is a fresh, hot pizza delivered straight to your door. With "Drive to Survive", you already know what's going to happen, and everyone's already argued about it on Twitter. But with "100 Days to Indy", you get to see the action as it's happening, like you're a fly on the wall (a very fast, cool, expensive fly). And they're not wasting any time, either - they're churning out episodes faster than a pit crew changes a tire.
Now, of course, with only 42 minutes per episode, there's a lot they can't show. I mean, have you ever seen a pit stop? It's like a ballet, but with fuel and tires instead of tutus and pointe shoes. And the radio chatter between drivers and their teams? It's like a soap opera, but with more horsepower and fewer evil twins. But don't worry dear viewer; we'll get to all that soon. For now, let's focus on getting everyone we know to tune in to "100 Days to Indy" and see what all the fuss is about. And if they don't like it... well, we'll just have to find some new friends.
