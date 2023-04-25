'100 Days to Indy' Series Premieres April 27, Should Be a Winner for the Fans

Picture this: the Long Beach Convention Center was packed with regular racing enthusiasts and a rowdy bunch of fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of the first episode of "100 Days to Indy". The audience was ready to cheer and holler, and even the slightest hint of excitement was enough to make them go wild. As Mark Miles, the CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. started listing people to thank for the series, the crowd erupted with joy.

10 photos Photo: American Legion