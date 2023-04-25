Cusick Motorsports Unveils New 2023 Indy 500 Livery

The racing world is abuzz with anticipation as Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports pull the wraps off their latest masterpiece: the No. 24 Chevrolet entry for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, driven by the talented Stefan Wilson.
Fans will be thrilled to hear that CareKeepers, previously announced as Co-Primary Partner, has been promoted to Primary Partner, while Sierra Pacific Windows returns as Co-Primary Partner for the third year running. The duo will be joined by an impressive group of 18 additional companies, all keen to lend their support to this dynamic team. Excitement is building as the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Cusick Motorsports CareKeepers Chevrolet takes to the track for open testing at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Thursday, ahead of the action-packed month of May.
"When we founded Cusick Motorsports in 2021, we set out to make the racing industry more accessible," said Founder & CEO Don Cusick. In December of 2022, CareKeepers burst onto the scene as a national company dedicated to providing top-tier care and companionship, reliable transportation, and cutting-edge medical alert systems. In just a few short months, the company's revenue has doubled, solidifying its status as a significant player in the industry. CareKeepers has not only joined forces with Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson for the Indianapolis 500 but has also unveiled a new logo that embodies its mission of providing superior in-home care.
CEO Gary Tennyson was thrilled to partner up with Stefan Wilson and Cusick Motorsport, entities with whom Gary worked some time ago, and was delighted. He is confident that his brand's exposure during the Indianapolis 500 will surely boost his company's success. "Working with Cusick Motorsports, we've not only added sales, but also created fantastic experiences for our customers that will be remembered for a long time," said Bob Taylor, Vice President of Business Development for Sierra Pacific Windows.
Sierra Pacific Industries' Windows division is renowned for producing high-quality wood and vinyl windows and doors. Sierra Pacific Windows's vertical integration, from forest management to manufacturing and distribution, sets it apart. Since partnering with Cusick Motorsports, Sierra Pacific Windows has expanded its customer base and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from builders and customers, including Don Cusick's personal homes. As part of the livery unveiling, Cusick Motorsports is proud to welcome ProviderScience, High Alpha, Rite-Way Thermal, Menlo Ventures, Westin Homes, and Westlake Yoga to their esteemed group of partners.
High Alpha, an Indianapolis-based venture studio, is a leader in launching and scaling next-generation B2B SaaS companies. The firm was founded in 2015 by tech veterans and has pioneered the venture studio model. High Alpha has raised $250M across three funds from leading enterprise software investors and has launched and invested in over 70 startups, including successful ventures like Lessonly, SalesLoft, Terminus, and more.
Rite-Way Thermal specializes in supplying and installing spray-applied insulation, firestop systems, expansion joints, and joint sealants for commercial and industrial buildings. As Arizona's preferred contractor, Rite-Way Thermal strives for expansion into new markets each year. With over 100 years of combined experience, Rite-Way Thermal is dedicated to providing value and support at every level. For over 44 years, Menlo Ventures has been providing investment and support to founders who aim to transform industries, create new categories and build a better future. The Menlo Ventures portfolio has backed over 70 public companies, with 150+ M&A deals and $5 billion under management.
Westin Homes, founded by Jason Golan, builds elegant, high-quality homes throughout Houston's most desired areas, with a focus on customer satisfaction, architectural design, and unparalleled attention to detail. Through its reputation, Westin Homes maintain and earn the trust of its homeowners, teammates, and business partners. Located in Westlake Village, CA, Westlake Yoga Co. is the premier yoga facility that offers hot yoga, non-heated yoga, yin yoga, meditation, sound healing, breath work, and kids and young adult yoga, all under one roof.
Stefan Wilson is not a full-time driver in the team and will only take part in the Indy500 event. He is the brother of the late Formula 1 and IndyCar Series driver Justin Wilson, who died at the 2015 ABC Supply 500 after a horrible crash. Stefan Wilson and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Cusick Motorsports crew are set to begin their preparations for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at the IMS Open Test on Thursday and Friday, followed by opening practice on Tuesday, May 16, ahead of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, where they will race the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Cusick Motorsports CareKeepers Chevrolet around the famed 2.5-mile oval. Until then, stay tuned because more teams should release special paint jobs for the upcoming Indy 500 event.
ProviderScience provides optimized team scheduling software for healthcare providers with its BetterShifts platform. This platform is used by healthcare systems across the country to manage complex team schedules, resulting in better employee satisfaction, patient coverage, and reduced inefficiencies.
Cusick Motorsports partners with an impressive group of companies, including Provider Science, High Alpha, Rite-Way Thermal, Menlo Ventures, Westin Homes, and Westlake Yoga. At the same time, they previously announced partners like LOHLA SPORT, Fizzy Beez, Liberty Group, Kitchen Mart, and so on.
