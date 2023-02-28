Mid-Engine 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer Features IndyCar DNA, Packs 800+ HP

IndyCar should have made the switch from the current 2.2-liter V6 twin-turbo engine to a 2.4-liter V6 twin-turbo hybrid for 2024. The series will continue with the tried-and-tested 2.2 for the foreseeable future. It will get hybrid assistance in 2024, though, because Honda and Chevy are fully committed to electrified performance.

54 photos Photo: Honda / edited