Black Series AMG Laughs at the New C 63, Only Milk and Juice Come in Two Liters, Right?

A radical departure from its predecessors, the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 does not feature a V8 anymore. It doesn't even get a six-banger, as the Affalterbach sub-brand gave it a four-pot instead.
The engine of choice is a 2.0-liter turbo assisted by an electric motor mounted at the rear. Sipping electrons from the 6.1 kWh battery, it helps boost the total output and torque to 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque.
For a car this powerful, one might expect the C 63 S E Performance, which is its official name, to deal with the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in three seconds flat or slightly less. But due to the added weight, it needs 3.4 seconds for the acceleration, and it will eventually top out at 174 mph (280 kph).
Mind you, that's not bad at all for what is still a premium compact sedan until you remember that the BMW M3 Competition xDrive is similarly fast. And it doesn't feature any electric trickery. But hey, the extra oomph did come with a weight penalty, and at the expense of the V8 soundtrack. Guess we'll have to get used to the fact that eight-pots are slowly dying.
There was a time when the 63 suffix meant something, and the C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series was born in those days. It rocks a menacing naturally aspirated V8 with a 6.2-liter displacement, which was originally good for a solid 510 hp (517 ps/380 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. Directing everything to the rear axle is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that can change gears in a blink of an eye.
Born a little over a decade ago, as it rolled out in 2011, part of the otherwise elegant-looking W204 generation C-Class, the C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series was very fast for that time. The three-pointed star company claimed it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds on route to a 186 mph (300 kph) top speed. Other notable changes, besides the engine shared with many other AMG models, were the more advanced aero, re-tuned chassis, uprated brakes, and a few tweaks on the inside. The cockpit had a two-seat configuration, but customers could specify it with two more seats at the rear as an option.
But why did we suddenly think of the menacing Black Series car? Due to a social media post signed by carlifestyle that puts the hypothetical spotlight on a beautiful copy. Finished in white and boasting all the right curves, it sports a few aftermarket mods and a huge desire to enjoy its 15 minutes of fame. You can check out images of it in the gallery above while you sigh at the thought that the C 63 will never see a V8 again.
