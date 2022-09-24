Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE: 671 HP Turbo-Four Hybrid Formula Means Serious Bussines

The 21st of September marked a heartbreaking day for AMG V8 purists, as the Affalterbach-based brand officially introduced their latest addition to the line-up powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged M139 four-cylinder engine, similar to the one found on the CLA 45 or GLA 45 models. In this iteration, the powerplant has been mounted longitudinally, as is the case for the C 43 or SL 43.
Mercedes-AMG straightforwardly depicted their vision for the C 63 S E PERFORMANCE as following a "revolutionary concept, [that] brings a completely new approach to the segment, which until now has been primarily characterized by the promise purely of performance. With a maximum system output of 680 hp (ps), we do indeed keep this promise."
P3 intelligent hybrid drivetrain concept, and an electrically assisted turbocharger, all of which highlight some remarkable engineering skills on their behalf.
On its own, the gasoline engine outputs 469 horsepower (476 ps), making it the world's most potent four-cylinder powerplants. Put together another 201 hp (204 ps) of the electric motor and couple the assembly to a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, and you get a claimed acceleration time from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) of just 3.4 seconds. These numbers are enough to terrorize its closest rivals, such as the 2023 BMW M3, the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, or Audi RS 4.
The battery is capable of supporting rapid and consistent charging and discharging cycles, assisted by direct cooling of its cells, comparable to AMG's Formula 1 racing cars. Even more, the system accounts for a 13-kilometer (8-mile) electric range, enabling quite a usable operating radius, no matter urban or residential areas. Notably, the instantaneous reaction of the electric drive at the rear axle combined with the variable all-wheel drive with Drift Mode capability and the standard-fit rear-axle steering, give the new C 63 supercar-matching driving athletics.
A few distinguishing features of the new C 63 S E PERFORMANCE exterior appearance are the narrow air outlet in the center of the bonnet, which flows into two power domes, or the round badge with a black AMG emblem replacing the Mercedes star with laurel wreath seen on past models. The AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and the front apron with a jet-wing appearance are other noteworthy design elements.
Aerodynamics plays a defining role in the look of this vehicle, the airflow being carefully directed via flics, enormous inlets, air curtains, and even two electrically controlled air panels, located in the front apron and behind the radiator grille. A pair of trapezoidal, outwardly ribbed twin tailpipe trims, massive rear diffuser, and matching side skirts, masterfully complete the look of this imposing vehicle. The can car sits on either 19-or 20-inch AMG light-alloy or forged wheel alternatives, available in multiple high-performance tire selections, measuring 265-width in the front and 275 in the rear axle.
The interior cabin follows the typical AMG recipe, with many individual leather upholstery options available. The inside living space highlights both the sporty and lavish sides of the C 63 S, customers having at their disposal an extensive array of exclusive colors and even Nappa leather alternatives to choose from. The remarkable design finishes off with a pair of reworked second-generation AMG Performance seats, generously bolstered but still comfortable, complete with an AMG logo engraved in the front head restraints and the obligatory AMG Performance steering wheel featuring the now-famous twin-spoke design and integrated control buttons.
The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will be available worldwide in early 2023, unlike the American market, which will have to bear a bit more patience. They will be able to get their hands on the four-cylinder AMG super sedan most likely as a 2024 model, with U.S. deliveries expected to begin in late next year.
